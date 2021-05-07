Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Faroe Islands? UK to cautiously reopen travel from May 17

05/07/2021 | 06:56pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will allow international travel to resume from May 17 but just a handful of countries made a list of destinations open for quarantine-free holidays as the government cautiously lifts coronavirus restrictions.

The "green list" for easier travel announced on Friday included just 12 countries and territories, among them Portugal, Israel, New Zealand, Australia and the Faroe Islands.

That angered stricken airlines and holiday companies that are battling for survival after a year of minimal flying.

Left off the list were Spain, France, Italy and the United States, the top four most visited countries by UK residents in 2019, which all sit in the amber category, requiring self-isolation on return to the UK.

As the pandemic intensifies in parts of the world and variants emerge, Turkey was also added to a red list of countries. The government said people should not be travelling to amber and red countries for leisure. Travellers who have to arrive from red countries face 10 days of managed hotel quarantine that they pay for themselves.

"Today marks the first step in our cautious return to international travel, with measures designed above all else to protect public health and ensure we don't throw away the hard-fought gains we've all strived to earn this year," transport minister Grant Shapps said.

Britons have been banned from going abroad without an essential reason since early January, a blow for leisure travel that has also split families who live across different countries.

Airlines, holiday companies and tourist hotspots in southern Europe have been waiting for big-spending Britons to start travelling again, but they will have to wait a few months longer for a full rebound to take off.

The list will be reviewed every three weeks. It is currently only for people from England but devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to accept it too.

In Britain, green list travel will involve people taking two COVID-19 tests, one before arrival back into the UK and one within two days of returning.

'EXCESS OF CAUTION'

Trade bodies for pilots and airlines, airports and holiday groups said Britain was being excessively cautious and that such a limited reopening would continue to drag on an industry that had taken great strides to manage safe travel.

Experts have also said prices could shoot up for bookings to the few places on the green list, and Shapps said airports could also see longer delays as airlines check for negative test results.

Many destination countries also have their own requirements, with many still effectively closed.

"This excess of caution from the government is extremely disappointing for everyone who works in the travel sector," Brian Strutton of the British Airline Pilots Association said.

The travel industry had argued that Britain's rapid vaccination programme should enable it to open up more quickly but the government has prioritised efforts to prevent coronavirus variants from entering the country.

Heathrow Airport, the country's biggest, and British Airways both urged the government to add more countries to the green list when it next reviews travel in early June, and to allow those who have been fully vaccinated to travel without restrictions.

"The government should help people plan ahead by publishing a list of countries expected to be on the green list for the summer holidays so that passengers are not faced with high prices for last-minute bookings," Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said.

Before the announcement, the head of British Airways-owner IAG had also called on the UK and the United States to open a travel corridor, given their high vaccination rates.

($1 = 0.7208 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah YoungEditing by Keith Weir and Kate Holton)

By Sarah Young and Kate Holton


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 3.00% 213.2 Delayed Quote.29.54%
JET2 PLC 3.70% 1557 Delayed Quote.5.00%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 2.70% 17.5 Real-time Quote.4.83%
TUI AG 3.84% 5.17 Delayed Quote.57.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND  : Staff Completes 2021 Article IV Mission to Mauritius HTML File
PU
02:30pFed's super-easy policy likely to stick after weak jobs report
RE
02:30pCitgo Petroleum posts fourth quarter net loss of $255 million
RE
02:26pAfter shock U.S. jobs data, Republicans and Democrats spar over unemployment benefits
RE
02:22pAirbus Jan-April deliveries up 25% as some markets reopen
RE
02:20pWORLD BANK  : MENA joins forces to stop marine plastic pollution
PU
02:18pBANCO DE LA REPUBLICA DE COLOMBIA  : Purchases / Sales of TES, Foreign Exchange, and TES Portfolio Holdings by Banco de la República
PU
02:13pInvestors back off view that Fed could raise rates in late 2022
RE
02:12pPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY  : Europe's safety depends on inoculation of people
PU
02:02pU S TRAVEL ASSOCIATION  : Despite Jobs Gains, Leisure & Hospitality Sector Hamstrung by Lack of Int'l and Business Travel
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Lower-than-expected job growth doesn’t faze investors  
2TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Adidas, Etsy, Hammerson, Fox, Sun Life Financial...
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Commencement of the subscription period for th..
4WTO vaccine waiver could take months to negotiate, faces opposition -experts
5Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge

HOT NEWS