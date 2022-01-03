FashWire Continues to Give Back to the Fashion Community by Supporting the Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund

For the month of January, FashWire will donate $1.00 USD for every download of the app (App Store and Google Play) to support the mission of the Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund: Fostering equity and inclusion within the fashion industry.

“It was unequivocally clear to me what FashWire and GlossWire would do in terms of a philanthropic call to action after the untimely passing of Virgil Abloh in November 2021. Our platforms would work in tandem to support our $1.00 USD a Download Campaign to support the Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, first with GlossWire for the month of December 2021 and then with FashWire for January 2022.” stated Kimberly Carney, FashWire and GlossWire CEO and Founder. “Abloh’s passing was not only a loss to our community at large on the fashion stage but his deep commitment to philanthropy and our shared mission to not only create financial, professional and educational opportunities, but mentorships for promising young students made this continued commitment a natural fit.”

The Virgil Abloh™ Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund was created in 2020 by Virgil Abloh in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund with a mission to foster equity and inclusion within the fashion industry by providing scholarships to students of academic promise of Black, African-American, or African descent. Mr. Abloh named the fund “Post-Modern” to represent the recipients will not only receive funds, but will also be given access to vital career support services and mentoring.

Mr. Abloh said, on announcing the Fund in 2020: “I’ve always been passionate about giving the next generation of students the same foundation for success that was given to me. That’s why I’m excited to launch this Fund in partnership with the FSF, which has an outstanding track record of helping college students achieve successful careers.” The Fund continues its work today and the next class of Scholars will be announced in early 2022.

“We are grieved by the loss of Virgil Abloh — fashion industry luminary, cultural icon, esteemed FSF Board colleague, and figure of inspiration to us, our Scholars, and so many others. We had the privilege of being his partner in establishing the Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, helping identify promising undergraduates of Black, African-American, or African descent and supporting their aspirations to make a mark on the fashion industry,” stated Fashion Scholarship Fund Executive Director Peter Arnold. “Our partnership gave us a unique opportunity to witness Virgil’s brilliance and generosity. He gave endlessly of himself despite a punishing schedule and the impressive scope of his many endeavors. He encouraged his partners to create internships and other opportunities and threw himself into efforts to raise funds. He made himself available not only to the inaugural group of 20 “Post-Modern” Scholars but also to the hundreds of undergraduates who joined the virtual Campus Town Halls he asked us to host. He would keep these sessions open, sometimes for hours, as students sought his individual attention: urging them to share one more thought, one more creation, one more personal influence. His capacity to connect and to inspire was boundless.”

Members of the inaugural 2021 class of Virgil Abloh™ "Post-Modern" Scholars held design, merchandising, and marketing internships at such companies as Brandon Maxwell, Estée Lauder, Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, Tommy Hilfiger, and Rimowa. Scholars were paired with creative and marketing mentors who are leaders at Baccarat, Bandier, Milk Makeup, New Guards Group, Nike, Off-White, and others. To date, twenty “Post-Modern” Scholars have received $7,500 college scholarship awards through the Fund.

Virgil Abloh (1980-2021) was an artist, architect, engineer, designer, musician and DJ, chief creative director, and artistic director. Throughout his career, he focused on advancing equity and inclusivity across these disciplines. The Fashion Scholarship Fund will continue to carry out his legacy by supporting and nurturing young talent.

About FashWire:

FashWire’s high-growth two-sided discovery and shopping marketplace provides its portfolio of designers and brands vital data into consumer shopping behavior patterns. Giving fashion designers real-time valuable insights through a seamless user experience makes FashWire the digital front runner in consumer global business intelligence. For consumers, FashWire creates a compelling interactive experience by combining immersive swipe voting and social integration to influence the designer instantly. Through its market-leading app and web experience, FashWire customers can shop a curated edit of 25,000+ products, sourced from over 400 contemporary designers and brands from 40+ countries. The company is owned by Wire Holdings, Inc. recently launched GlossWire in the multibillion-dollar beauty industry and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors in the beauty, fashion, and tech spaces.

About Fashion Scholarship Fund:

The Fashion Scholarship Fund is the foremost fashion-oriented education and workforce development nonprofit in the U.S. The FSF works directly with the country's most talented young students from diverse backgrounds and awards over $1 million each year in scholarships to help these students succeed in all sectors of the industry including design, merchandising, marketing analytics, and supply chain. The FSF also provides scholars with a wide range of internship and career opportunities, mentorship, networking, professional development, and unprecedented access to the industry's most influential leaders and companies. In 2020, Virgil Abloh and the Fashion Scholarship Fund established the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, raising $1 Million Dollars to support the next generation of Black fashion industry leaders. For more information, visit www.fashionscholarshipfund.org.

Important Note to Editors:

Please use any part of this announcement with our compliments and full permission. We require that you credit us as the source and convey our name as GlossWire. You may also direct your audience to our website at www.fashwire.com. We can be found @fashwire social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005374/en/