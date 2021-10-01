"Fashion Futian! Explore Globally" Shenzhen Futian Fashion Investment 2021 Paris Forum Launched Successfully

At 2:30 pm Paris time on September 30, 2021, SHENZHEN FUTIAN FASHION INVESTMENT 2021 PARIS FORUM was successfully held in Paris, France with the support of Futian District People’s Government of Shenzhen Municipality, which showed the charm of Futian to the world.

The forum is not only a grand event for the development of the fashion industry in Futian District, but also another achievement of the exchanges between China and France in the field of fashion. With Shenzhen Futian Fashion Investment Promotion as the core, this forum will promote Futian's high-quality business environment, industrial foundation and industrial projects to the world. International institutions, fashion brands and international talents are warmly invited to Futian for development.

With the help of the international professional organization, Futian International Fashion Strategy Committee, and rely on the top fashion event of Paris Fashion Week to gather high-end international fashion resources. The event was actively participated by top fashion authority in the world, French government agencies, international luxury groups, and international fashion media. This event was strongly supported by Paris La Défense, GBD Innovation Club, DEFI La Mode de France, Federation de la Haute Couture de la Mode, Kering Group, Institut Français de la Mode, EnaMoMa by PSL, Comité Professionnel de Développement de l'Horlogerie, de la Bijouterie, de la Joaillerie, de l'Orfèvrerie et des Arts de la Table, <L’Officiel>, <Fashion Channel>, Le Chinese Business Club, Who's Next (WSN) and other French institutions and international organizations. Mr. Pierre-Yves Guice, CEO of Paris La Défense, President of GBD Innovation Club, Mr. Pascal Morand, Executive President of Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Head of Global Fashion and Design Department, top fashion authority in the world, Mr. Sébastien Vicente, Head of Art de Vivre Department of Business France, and other international guests attended this event. 150 Paris entrepreneurs, guests in the industry and international media also attended this event, and talked about innovation and development and win-win cooperation with representatives of Shenzhen Futian District, the most active and innovative CBD in China.

Hand in Hand Towards a Bright Future

Mr. Zhou Jiangtao, Acting District Mayor of Futian District People’s Government of Shenzhen Municipality said, Futian is seizing major historical opportunities such as the construction of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Shenzhen Pilot Demonstration Zone, highlighting the ‘three major industries’ of science and technology, finance, and fashion, and striving to build a central innovation zone, a central business district, and a central vitality zone.

Optimize the business environment and cultivate fertile ground for the international development of the fashion industry.

Shenzhen Futian CBD Comprehensive Development Index ranks among the top three in China. In 2020, it became an official member of the GBD Innovation Club.

FuTian–the New Power of International Fashion

Ms. Meng Man, Deputy District Mayor of Futian District People’s Government of Shenzhen Municipality and Vice President of IFSC, gave a keynote speech through a video, stating that "Futian will make every effort to build a cluster of fashion industry development with a core engine + multi-point support." Futian District is looking forward to working with international fashion companies, professional institutions, and talents around the world to" build a plateau of China's fashion industry and jointly open up a new territory for the world's fashion industry".

International Summit Forum brings together celebrities in the international fashion industry

At this event, two major thematic summit forums were held on "Innovative Development of GBD" and "Future Development of International Fashion Industry". A number of international fashion business executives participated in the exchange and discussed the development model of the city's core business districts and fashion industry and international innovation cooperation matters. The guests at the conference fully recognized Futian’s business planning and fashion development concepts, and expressed their willingness to develop in Futian.

Deepen international cooperation and create an "international designer alliance"

Explore a new mode of cooperation in the international fashion field

Futian is one of China's fashion industry centers, with more than 2,000 fashion companies and an industry scale of more than 120 billion yuan. It also has strong advantages in the fashion design industry. Among them, the high-end clothing and architectural decoration design industries are far ahead in China and well-known internationally. After the event, Ms. Dong Shan, Director of Futian District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Shenzhen, and Executive Director of IFSC, said in a video interview with the media, Futian District constantly stimulates new momentum for the integration and development of the fashion industry, builds an international professional service industry cluster, and all-round grafting of international fashion resources, realizing the gathering of resources in the international fashion value chain, and building a “world-class bay area fashion center”.

In this event, International Fashion Strategy Committee of Futian District signed the “Letter of Intent on Paris Outstanding Designer Fashion Cooperation Project” with EnaMoMa by PSL, and established a formal international cooperation relationship between Shenzhen Futian and Paris in the field of fashion and design. Together the two parties would build a bridge for cooperation between a large number of outstanding international designers and various fashion brand enterprises, thereby building a healthy ecosystem of the international fashion industry.

As China's first urban and regional international fashion strategy executive agency, Futian International Fashion Strategy Committee has actively carried out international fashion industrialization exchanges and cooperation, attracting international resources to promote the joint work, deeply entering the international stage of the fashion industry, and fully displaying the international city image of Futian, Shenzhen. It is hoped that through series of promotion activities, exchanges between China and France and international influence of China’s fashion forces represented by Futian will be promoted, letting the world set focus on Shenzhen Futian!

