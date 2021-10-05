Fast ForWord Awarded Research-Based Design Product Certification from Digital Promise

New certification recognizes research-driven efficacy of Carnegie Learning’s literacy solution

Carnegie Learning, a leader in artificial intelligence for education and formative assessment, is proud to announce that Fast ForWord, its powerful 2-in-1 reading and cognitive skills development program, has earned the Research-Based Design Product Certification from Digital Promise. The Product Certification serves as a rigorous, reliable resource for district and school administrators, educators, and families looking for evidence of edtech products that are based in research about learning.

Fast ForWord helps struggling readers achieve their full learning potential by targeting the root causes of reading challenges and building the core cognitive skills of memory, attention, processing, and sequencing. It is uniquely designed to support students with auditory processing disorder (APD), speech or language impairment, autism spectrum disorder, dyslexia, ADD/ADHD, learning disabilities, and general reading difficulties. Research has shown that Fast ForWord enhances language proficiency in English language learners and increases academic outcomes for struggling students across content areas.

Fast ForWord was developed in the context of a collaborative research project by four neuroscientists and implements neuroscience-based learning principles derived from decades of scientific research. More than 300 research studies have been conducted that show the positive impact of Fast ForWord on diverse populations and in a variety of settings. Across all the studies, data from more than 100,000 students at 1,000 schools have been analyzed. Learn more at scilearn.com/research.

Barry Malkin, CEO of Carnegie Learning, says, “We are delighted to be recognized by Digital Promise as a truly research-based solution. At the heart of Carnegie Learning’s product development process is the belief that all solutions should be based on learning science and validated by research. We believe our commitment to independent research is a highly differentiating factor in today’s educational services market.”

“Educators and researchers continue to uncover important insights about how people learn,” said Christina Luke Luna, Senior Director of Lifelong Learning Pathways at Digital Promise. “Digital Promise’s Research-Based Design Product Certification recognizes the edtech products that incorporate research about learning into their design and development. Congratulations to Fast ForWord for demonstrating that research informs product design!”

Through Product Certifications, consumers can narrow their options as they select products based on research before trying them out in their classrooms. Digital Promise launched the Research-Based Design Product Certification in February 2020 and has certified more than 50 products to date.

The Research-Based Design Product Certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with Digital Promise’s Learner Variability Project advisory board, expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field, and nearly 50 educators across the United States. Further detail about its development can be found in Digital Promise’s report, “Designing Edtech that Matters for Learning: Research-Based Design Product Certifications.” More information on Digital Promise’s Product Certifications can be found at productcertifications.digitalpromise.org.

ABOUT CARNEGIE LEARNING, INC.

Carnegie Learning is shaping the future of education. Born from more than 30 years of learning science research at Carnegie Mellon University, the company has become a recognized leader in the edtech space, using artificial intelligence, formative assessment, and adaptive learning to deliver groundbreaking solutions to education’s toughest challenges. With the highest quality offerings for K-12 math, ELA, literacy, world languages, professional learning and more, Carnegie Learning is changing the way we think about education and creating powerful results for teachers and students alike. For more information, please visit: www.carnegielearning.com.

