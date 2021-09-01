Fast Simon : Simplifies Development of Headless Commerce and Custom Storefronts

New React UI Component Library Simplifies Integration of AI Shopping Optimization

Fast Simon (formerly InstantSearch+) today unveiled a new React UI Component Library that simplifies integration of AI shopping optimization with headless commerce and custom [Shopify] eCommerce storefronts. The new library allows merchants to increase conversion through speed and AI of its shopping optimization platform including: merchandising, smart collections, search, personalization, visual discovery and cross sell/upsell.

The new React UI Component Library provides ready-made components for pure React single-page application developers and hybrid React/JavaScript storefront developers. The new library includes Collection Page (PLP) Component, Filters Component, Autocomplete Component, Search Page Component (SERP), Product Component (PDP), and more. Using this approach, merchants gain the simplicity and speed of single-page applications, and the full creativity and functionality of custom storefronts that deliver the very best shopping experiences and engagement.

Jonathan Greller, president of digital ventures for Marquee Brands, says of Fast Simon: “At Marquee Brands, we continue to accelerate our digital channels with a focus on being consumer-centric. Partnering with Fast Simon allows our creative team to have full control and flexibility over our digital storefronts.”

Most merchants deploy Fast Simon with just a few clicks and no programming. Earlier this year, Fast Simon unveiled a new SDK. With less than 10 lines of code, the SDK delivers frictionless integration of Fast Simon’s shopping optimization platform with headless eCommerce storefronts. Now, the UI Component Library further simplifies development of custom storefronts with ready-made, plug-and-play React components that fit into any custom storefront, providing a quick and simple integration for developers for a fast, single-page app experience for shoppers.

“Custom storefronts are critical to merchants’ efforts to deliver unique and engaging experiences, but developers are constantly plagued by complex tools and slow development times,” said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. “Built on today’s modern tech stack, Fast Simon’s new UI Component Library offers storefront developers simple and flexible building blocks that deliver a customized experience from traditional eCommerce or headless commerce without slowing down design, deployment or page performance.”

Fast Simon is a member of the Shopify PlusCertified App Program, and is available on the Shopify App Store here.

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands, including Steve Madden, Natural Life, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in The Pod and BCBGMAXAZRIA. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world’s leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product categories while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful, strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce.

