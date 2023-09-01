STORY: Clothing waste in Europe is a huge problem.

Last year, the European Union exported 1.5 million tons of used textiles...

A figure that's more than doubled since 2000.

With new rules looming on used textiles...

How is Europe going to process its mountain of old clothes?

Workers at this sorting facility are taking a small step to address it.

The plant is on the outskirts of Barcelona... run by a charity called Moda Re.

It's partly funded by Inditex, which owns Zara.

Textiles from thousands of donation bins end up here.

Some of these used garments will end up in second-hand shops.

Others - in African countries.

And a fraction - will be recycled.

Infrared machines help decipher what they're made of...

According to plant official, Jose Maria Faro:

"Until recently, these fibers could go to landfills to be incinerated or burned, and what we are trying to do is turn these garments that no one is going to wear anymore into new fibers."

Retail giants like Inditex - are bracing for a new EU law that will require member states to separate textiles from other waste... starting in January 2025.

The European Commission has warned about the dangers of 'fast fashion' to the environment.

But some estimates suggest it will cost billions to create the scale of textile waste processing the EU is aiming for...

...and take hundreds of plants.

For its part, the Moda Re facility is gearing up to double the amount of textiles it handles... as well as expand sites in other cities.

FARO: "So, because of this legislation, well we assume that much more clothing is going to be deposited in the containers and someone must take care of it. Why are the garment manufacturers so interested? Because many of the garments that they will put on the market will be picked up by us and we will give them an ecological solution and in our case, social."

About 8% of clothes at the sorting facility end up being resold in second-hand stores like this.

And while shop coordinate Raquel Morata says - of course - customers are on the hunt for a good bargain...

There is also a shift in mindset taking place.

"At the beginning, many people came here just for the price. Obviously second hand is cheaper than new clothes, but right now, we are just changing this point of view and many people are coming for sustainability and things like circular economy and like that. So, people are more aware of the change we are doing on the planet."??