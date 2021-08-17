Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fast-food chain Nando's temporarily shuts over 40 UK outlets

08/17/2021 | 03:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - South African fast-food chain Nando's, best known for its spicy chicken meals, has had to shut temporarily over 40 outlets, about 10% of its restaurants, in the UK as staff shortages have led to disruption in the supply chain.

"The UK supply chain is having a bit of a (night)mare right now. This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales", Nando's said on Twitter.

In an attempt to get deliveries on track, the company has seconded 70 staff to suppliers and is hopeful that all its restaurants would be able to reopen by Saturday, the Guardian reported earlier on Tuesday.

"The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages and COVID isolations, and a number of our restaurants have been impacted", privately held Nando's said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42pFast-food chain Nando's temporarily shuts over 40 UK outlets
RE
03:39pRenault-Nissan ordered to pay additional wages, despite warning India unit could become 'unviable'
RE
03:34pIFC INTERNATIONAL FINANCE : helps tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil with record lending in 2021
PU
03:22pDollar gains for second day on Afghanistan, Delta variant worries
RE
03:15pANALYSIS : As investors look to Jackson Hole, options markets see 'a lot of nothing'
RE
03:14pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Tanzanian farmers reap the benefits of rapid agricultural mechanization
PU
03:11pU.S. expected to extend transportation mask mandate through Jan. 18 -- sources
RE
03:11pEXCLUSIVE : U.s. agencies informed airlines of the planned extension today citing the rise in delta variant -- sources
RE
03:11pEXCLUSIVE : U.s. set to extend transportation mask mandate through mid-january -- sources
RE
03:04pTwitter tests allowing users to flag misleading tweets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Dollar gains for second day on Afghanistan, Delta variant worries
4Investors seek safer havens while eyeing Delta's economic impact
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : European stocks edge higher after data, virus worries linger

HOT NEWS