Ruby Has Fulfillment announced today that it will provide fulfillment services to power high-growth logistics for the online jewelry company, Ana Luisa. Ruby Has was chosen for its ability to quickly scale small-parcel fulfillment using branded, sustainable packaging.

Fast-growing Carbon and Water Neutral Jewelry Brand Ana Luisa, Chooses Ruby Has as its Fulfillment Partner (Photo: Business Wire)

Ana Luisa is a direct-to-consumer jewelry company founded on the conviction that jewelry shouldn't cost the planet. Having spent many years working for traditional luxury brands, co-founders Adam Bohbot and David Benayoun wanted to challenge the status quo of an historically opaque industry to create consciously crafted yet fairly priced jewelry pieces. Since its launch in 2018, their affordable styles and sustainability message have won over social media influencers. From January to July of 2020, the brand garnered $22.9M in Earned Media Value (EMV) from 1.1k influencers, reflecting respective 183% and 287% year-over-year growths in EMV and community size.

Ana Luisa’s co-founder and CEO, David Benayoun, states, “We were at the stage where we needed to find a fulfillment partner that could help us accelerate our growth, while maintaining our commitment to sustainability. Ruby Has offers everything we were looking for.“ His partner, co-founder and CMO, Adam Bohbot adds, “Ruby Has is committed to doing everything in their power to help us build our brand, from using sustainable packaging to sourcing more efficient shipping methods. We look forward to working with them.”

“We are pleased to welcome Ana Luisa into the Ruby Has family of ecommerce brands,” says Esther Kestenbaum Prozan, President of Ruby Has Fulfillment. “Their growth trajectory is one of the fastest we've seen in the DTC world. We are delighted to support them as they align perfectly with our values, strengths and capabilities.”

About Ana Luisa

Ana Luisa is a direct-to-consumer jewelry company based out of Brooklyn, NY, that was founded on the conviction that high quality jewelry shouldn't cost the planet. By working with certified partners, unveiling their manufacturing standards, and using recycled materials whenever possible, the brand is paving the way towards a more conscious, transparent and inclusive jewelry industry. The company is the first direct-to-consumer jewelry brand to become carbon and water neutral, restoring 100% of the carbon emissions and water usage in their supply chain through certified partners. For more information, visit AnaLuisa.com.

About Ruby Has Fulfillment

Ruby Has Fulfillment is one of the fastest growing ecommerce fulfillment and logistics providers for direct-to-consumer brands and retailers. With a strategically located international footprint of distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, Ruby Has is in hyper-growth stage, ranked by Crain's Fast 50 since 2018 and Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years. It leads the 3PL industry with cutting-edge technology, seamless integration, and an uncompromising commitment to quality, empowering ecommerce brands to scale with efficiency and speed. For more information visit RubyHas.com.

