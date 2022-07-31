Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fast-moving wildfire in northern California forces residents to evacuate

07/31/2022 | 10:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
McKinney Fire burns near Yreka, California

(Reuters) - The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday.

Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched 30,000 to 40,000 acres. It was about 1% contained as of Saturday, according to the latest data shared by officials.

More than two decades of drought and rising temperatures, exacerbated by climate change, have made California more vulnerable than ever to wildfires. The two most devastating years on record were in 2020 and 2021 based on the number of acres burned.

Siskiyou County, home to Klamath National Forest, has a population of about 44,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

An emergency declaration made by California Governor Gavin Newsom helps resident access federal aid and unlocks state resources.

A red flag warning, indicating dangerous fire conditions, was in effect. There were no reports of deaths or injuries.

This was the second major wildfire faced by California this season after the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park. That fire is now 59% contains and has charred over 19,000 acres.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:53aLibya's unity government's oil minister says oil production is at 1.2 mln bpd
RE
11:53aLibya's oil output is about 1.2 mln bpd - government of nationa…
RE
11:36aRed Cross renews appeal to visit site of Ukrainian POW attack
RE
11:35aPhysical flows through nord stream 1 pipeline at 13.1 mln kwh/h…
RE
11:16aPart of Beirut silo complex collapses as port blast anniversary nears
RE
11:15aRed Cross condemns attacks on Ukrainian POWs, has got no access to site
RE
11:15aIran says it responded to EU proposal aimed at salvaging 2015 nuclear deal
RE
11:10aOn Navy Day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
RE
10:51aFast-moving wildfire in northern California forces residents to evacuate
RE
10:32aIran has responded to eu top diplomat borrell’s proposal aimed a…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July - official PMI
2China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares..
3Lufthansa pilots vote for industrial action over pay
4China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard 'territoria..
5Telecom Italia's network boss expected to leave company - sources

HOT NEWS