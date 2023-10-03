STORY: The bus veered off the road and fell close to railway lines in the district of Mestre, which is connected to Venice by a bridge. The cause of the accident was still unclear.

Officials said the vehicle fell 30 meters (98 feet) onto electricity lines and caught fire at around 7:45 p.m. local time (1745 GMT).

"It's an apocalyptic scene. I am speechless," Venice's Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.