Officials said the vehicle fell 30 meters (98 feet) onto electricity lines and caught fire at around 7:45 p.m. local time (1745 GMT).
"It's an apocalyptic scene. I am speechless," Venice's Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
STORY: The bus veered off the road and fell close to railway lines in the district of Mestre, which is connected to Venice by a bridge. The cause of the accident was still unclear.
