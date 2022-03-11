Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fate of Ukrainians with disabilities a 'crisis within a crisis'

03/11/2022 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Refugees fleeing the Russian invasion wait for transit in Lviv

LISBON (Reuters) - A Ukrainian disability campaigner could barely hold back the tears when she told of a young man with cerebral palsy who she said was killed in a Russian air strike near Kyiv.

Raisa Kravchenko, from VGO, a Ukrainian network of more than 100 local NGOs supporting people with intellectual disabilities, spoke to reporters in a virtual news conference on Thursday from her home in war-torn Ukraine.

She stayed behind to take care of her 37-year-old son who suffers from a behavioural disorder.

Like other disability campaigners, Kravchenko fears more of Ukraine's 2.7 million people suffering disabilities will die or be seriously wounded as the war continues and they struggle to evacuate.

Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago in what it calls a "special operation" to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists. It denies targeting civilians.

"The most vulnerable are persons with disabilities on wheelchairs, with visual impairments, hearing impairments... these are helpless people," Valery Sushkevych, the head of the National Assembly of Persons with Disabilities of Ukraine, told the conference.

The International Disability Alliance said there was little evacuation support for them, and even those who manage to get to refugee centres or shelters inside or out of the country face obstacles: from simple steps on stairs to inaccessible information.

"This is a humanitarian crisis within a crisis," said its head Yannis Vardakastanis. "The humanitarian response must make specific efforts to identify people in this situation."

The United Nations said on Friday that more than 2.5 million have already fled Ukraine and 2 million are internally displaced.

Sushkevych said attempting to flee for people with disabilities was daunting, with journeys of several days and huge crowds at train stations.

It is unclear how many have been able to flee. About 5,000 children from orphanages have arrived in Poland and it is likely that 10% of them are disabled, said Inclusion Europe.

From those unable to leave Ukraine, it is becoming harder to get medication, Kravchenko added.

The European Disability Forum said tens of thousands of people with disabilities lived in institutions which were "already cut off from their communities" and "risk being abandoned and forgotten".

(Reporting by Catarina Demony in Lisbon; Editing by Aislinn Laing and Nick Macfie)

By Catarina Demony


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -9.31% 117.397 Delayed Quote.78.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:53aEastern Europe's aid effort under strain as Ukraine refugees keep arriving
RE
09:53aHow much extra oil could OPEC+ pump to cool prices?
RE
09:51aTurkey moving Kyiv embassy to Chernivtsi - state media
RE
09:50aDefence firms ramp up pitch to exit sustainability wilderness
RE
09:49aTop shareholder in Germany's RWE rejects brown coal spin-off call
RE
09:48aRussia's Putin shows no sign of engaging in diplomacy -U.S.'s Harris
RE
09:46aGlobal financial conditions at tightest since May 2009 - Goldman Sachs
RE
09:46aCanada Adds Net 336,600 Jobs in February, Unemployment Rate Drops Sharply -- Update
DJ
09:45aSri Lanka to start talks with IMF on debt restructuring - sources
RE
09:42aFate of Ukrainians with disabilities a 'crisis within a crisis'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Re..
3Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
4Wall St opens higher at end of choppy week on Ukraine talks hope
5U.S., G7 allies to move to strip Russia of 'most favored nation' status..

HOT NEWS