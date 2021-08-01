Fauci says he expects no new U.S. lockdowns despite surging Delta cases

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's chief
medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he does not
expect the United States will return to lockdowns, despite the
growing risks of COVID-19 infections posed by the Delta variant.
"I don't think we're going to see lockdowns," Fauci, who is
also director of the National Institute of Allergy and
Infectious Diseases, said on ABC's "This Week."
"I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the
country - not enough to crush the outbreak - but I believe
enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last
winter."
Although Fauci does not think the United States will need to
shut down again as it did last year, he warned on ABC that
"things are going to get worse" as the Delta variant continues
to spread.
"We have 100 million people in this country who are eligible
to be vaccinated who are not getting vaccinated," he said.
The average number of new cases reported each day has nearly
doubled in the past 10 days and the number of hospitalized
patients in many states is surging, according to a Reuters
analysis. https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR
At the same time, the number of Americans getting vaccinated
has increased. (Graphic on global vaccinations) https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta
"The silver lining of this is that people are waking up to
this and this may be a tipping point for those who have been
hesitant," National Institutes of Health Director Francis
Collins told CNN on Sunday. "That's what desperately needs to
happen if we're going to get this Delta variant put back in its
place, because right now it's having a pretty big party in the
middle of the country."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and David Lawder; Editing by
Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)