Fear driving China's tech manipulation poses threat to all -UK spy chief

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China is using its financial
and scientific muscle to manipulate technologies in a manner
that risks global security, Britain's top cyber spy will say on
Tuesday, warning that Beijing's actions could represent "a huge
threat to us all."
In a speech, Jeremy Fleming, director of the GCHQ spy
agency, will say that the Chinese leadership was seeking to use
technologies such as digital currencies and its Beidou satellite
navigation network to tighten its grip over its citizens at
home, while spreading its influence abroad.
"They seek to secure their advantage through scale and
through control," Fleming will say in the annual security
lecture at the Royal United Services Institute think tank,
according to extracts released by his office.
"This means they see opportunities to control the Chinese
people rather than looking for ways to support and unleash their
citizens' potential. They see nations as either potential
adversaries or potential client states, to be threatened,
bribed, or coerced."
The remarks are Fleming's latest public warnings about
Beijing's behaviour and aspirations. Last year, he said the West
faced a battle to ensure China did not dominate important
emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, synthetic
biology and genetics.
Fleming will say the Chinese leadership was driven by a fear
of their own citizens, of freedom of speech, of free trade and
open technological standards and alliances, "the whole open,
democratic order and the international rules-based system."
That fear combined with China's strength was driving it
"into actions that could represent a huge threat to us all," he
will say.
A spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry said the
claims had "no basis in fact".
"China's financial and technological development is aimed at
making a better life for the Chinese people, and is not aimed at
anyone and does not constitute a threat. Harbouring a China
threat theory and provoking confrontation is both detrimental to
others and harmful to oneself," the spokeswoman told reporters.
Fleming will also highlight technologies where he says China
is seeking to gain leverage, such as its development of a
centralised, digital currency to allow it to monitor the
transactions of users, as well as to possibly evade the sort of
sanctions Russia has faced since its invasion of Ukraine.
He will also point to Beidou, China’s answer to the
U.S.-owned GPS navigation system.
"Many believe that China is building a powerful
anti-satellite capability, with a doctrine of denying other
nations access to space in the event of a conflict," he will
say. "And there are fears the technology could be used to track
individuals."
(Reporting by Michael Holden in London, additional reporting by
Martin Pollard in Beijing
Editing by Matthew Lewis, William Maclean)