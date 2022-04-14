Fearing high inflation, ECB to stay on course to unwind stimulus

* ECB to maintain optionality, flexibility
* High inflation likely the chief worry
* More definite schedule for stimulus rollback possible
* Decision at 1145 GMT, news conference at 1230 GMT
FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
may outline on Thursday a clearer schedule for unwinding its
extraordinary stimulus, as worries over record-high inflation
trump concerns about a war-related recession.
The ECB has been reducing the pace of its money-printing
program for months but it has so far avoided committing to an
end date for the scheme, worried that the war in Ukraine and
sky-high energy prices could suddenly change the outlook.
It is lagging far behind most nearly all other major central
banks, many of which started raising interest rates last year.
In the past two days alone, the central banks of Canada, South
Korea and New Zealand all raised the cost of borrowing.
For now, the ECB plans to end bond purchases, commonly known
as quantitative easing, at some point in the third quarter, with
interest rates going up "some time" after that.
Approved last month, this loosely worded schedule is already
being challenged as opposing forces leave the rate-setting
Governing Council in a dilemma.
On the one hand, inflation is already at a record high 7.5%,
with more increases still to come. On the other, the bloc's
economy is now stagnating, at best, with the impact of the war
hurting both households and businesses.
"Given the high levels of uncertainty, (the ECB) will likely
want to maintain the optionality and flexibility," ABN Amro
economist Nick Kounis said.
"However, the hawkish tone is likely to intensify, leaving
no doubt that the most likely outcome in coming months is an end
to net asset purchases and subsequently higher policy rates."
Indeed, a host of conservative policymakers, including the
central bank governors of Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and
Belgium have all made the case for higher interest rates,
worried that high inflation could linger too long.
Adding to the hawkish case, longer-term inflation
expectations, a key gauge for the credibility of policy, have
moved decisively above the ECB's 2% target, even though wages
have yet to respond to higher prices.
RATE HIKES?
So, although policy is expected to remain unchanged at
Thursday's meeting, ECB chief Christine Lagarde could come under
pressure to signal more firmly that support will be rolled back
in the coming months.
"Lagarde could hint at a conditional end of (asset)
purchases in June, opening up the possibility of a first rate
hike in September," Pictet Strategist Frederik Ducrozet said.
"Alternatively, she might just refrain from pushing back against
market pricing, which is consistent with lift-off in September
anyway."
Lagarde contracted COVID-19 last week but said her symptoms
were "reasonably mild."
Markets now price in a combined 70 basis points of hikes in
the ECB's minus 0.5% deposit rate this year, even though not one
of the ECB's 25 policymakers have called for such aggressive
tightening.
Fueling policymakers' caution is the economic outlook,
which is deteriorating quickly.
High energy prices are draining household savings and the
uncertainty of the war is halting corporate investment. Banks
are also tightening access to credit as they naturally do during
wars, potentially exacerbating the downturn.
Policy doves, meanwhile, argue that most of the inflation is
a result of external supply shocks, so inflation will naturally
fall over time.
In fact, high energy prices tend to be deflationary over the
longer term because they hold back growth, so there is a risk of
inflation falling too low.
"A key question is whether the flow of Russian energy to
Europe will remain smooth. Should volume restrictions ensue, we
would see a much-increased risk of a Eurozone recession, which
would likely prompt the ECB towards greater caution," UBS
economist Reinhard Cluse said.
Still, weighing the two opposing forces, the ECB is likely
to see greater risk from higher inflation, even if policymakers
will continue to move in small increments, standing ready to
change course on short notice.
