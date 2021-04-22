Fears of Biden tax blow leave cryptocurrencies Ether, Bitcoin on the ropes

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency Ether pulled back
sharply from a record high and rival Bitcoin also fell on Friday
amid speculation that U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to raise
capital gains taxes will curb investment in digital assets.
The drops came after Biden on Thursday unveiled a raft of
proposed changes to the U.S. tax code, including a plan to
nearly double taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning
more than $1 million.
But while social media lit up with posts about the plan
hurting cryptocurrencies, and individual investors complaining
about losses, traders and analysts said declines are likely
temporary amid growing retail and institutional investor
acceptance of digital currencies as a legitimate asset class.
"That's what everyone is talking about now," Chris Weston,
head of research at Pepperstone Markets Ltd, a foreign exchange
broker based in Melbourne, said referring to the tax plan.
"And I think you may have some technical selling going
through. Ether's been the poster child of movement. It has
massively outperformed Bitcoin."
Ether plunged more than 10% to as low as $2,140,
a day after climbing a record $2,645.97. It last traded down
6.5% at $2,243.95.
Bitcoin also weakened, falling 3.62% to
$49,824.97.
(Reporting by Stanley White and Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Kenneth Maxwell)