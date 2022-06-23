Fears of waterborne disease rise in Bangladesh as floods recede

(Adds details, quote from doctor)
DHAKA/GUWAHATI, India, June 23 (Reuters) - Authorities in
Bangladesh are bracing for the spread of waterborne diseases and
racing to get drinking water to people stranded in their homes
by flooding across a quarter of the country, an official said on
Thursday.
Nearly 2,000 rescue teams were trying to reach flood victims
in 17 of the country's 64 districts and bring them water and
other supplies, Atiqul Haque, director general of the Department
of Disaster Management, told Reuters.
"With the flood waters receding, there is a possibility of
an epidemic. We fear the outbreak of waterborne diseases if
clean water is not ensured soon," Haque said. "Ensuring
availability of drinking water is our top priority."
More than 4,000 people have contracted various waterborne
illnesses so far, including diarrhea, in flood-hit districts,
with more than half the cases in the Sylhet region, the
Directorate General of Health Services said on Thursday.
"The situation is alarming. We are getting more and more
patients each day. They are mainly suffering from diseases like
diarrhoea, dysentery, fever, skin infections and other
waterborne diseases," Ahmed Hossain, Civil Surgeon of Sunamganj,
one of the worst-affected districts, told Reuters.
More than 4.5 million people have been stranded and 42
people killed in the worst flooding in the Sylhet region in the
northeast in more than 100 years.
The floods have damaged 75,000 hectares of paddy and 300,000
hectares of other crops, including maize, jute and vegetables,
agriculture ministry official Humayun Kabir said.
"The devastation is huge. More crops could be damaged as new
areas are being flooded."
Fatema Begum, a mother of three in Sunamganj, said the
floods had washed away everything. "There is not even a trace,"
she said of her small thatched hut. "We don't even have a second
pair of clothes. No one has came to help.”
The monsoon brings heavy rain and floods to South Asia
between June and October, especially in low-lying areas like
Bangladesh, where rivers swollen with waters pouring out of the
Himalayas often burst their banks.
But extreme weather has become more frequent and
environmentalists warn that climate change could lead to ever
more serious disasters.
In the eastern Indian state of Assam, also badly hit by the
rain that lashed the region, Indian air force helicopters were
deployed on Thursday to drop food and other supplies to cut-off
communities.
More than 280,000 people were stranded in the town of
Silchar, most of which was underwater, district official Keerthi
Jalli told Reuters.
"Never before in our lifetime have we witnessed such
devastation. The water was up to my chest," Silchar teacher
Monowar Barbhuyan said.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Zarir Hussain in Guwahati;
writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Robert Birsel and
Mark Heinrich)