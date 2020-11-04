Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Featurespace : Named Overall Winner of Global Fast Track Programme at Hong Kong FinTech Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 04:20am EST

Featurespace™, the leading provider of Enterprise Financial Crime prevention software, has been named the overall winner of the inaugural Global Fast Track Programme, a contest created to help local and global enterprises grow and accelerate innovation through Hong Kong's diverse fintech ecosystem.

Held in conjunction with Hong Kong FinTech Week (2-6 November 2020), the Global Fast Track Programme invited solution providers from nine key fintech verticals to showcase their technologies for consideration. Out of more than 550 applications, 68 companies were selected and invited to pitch their innovative solutions to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and more than 30 senior executives from leading corporations and investors in Hong Kong and Asia.

Featurespace was announced as the overall winner for its ARIC Risk Hub, an innovative platform that uses advanced, self-learning models and explainable anomaly detection to enable financial institutions to automatically identify risk, catch new fraud attacks and identify suspicious activity in real-time.

King Leung, Head of FinTech at InvestHK, said: “The Global Fast Track Programme, which is a business-driven platform of the Hong Kong Fintech Week, attracted over 550 company applications from 44 global economies. The high quality FintechHK Global Final competition showcased some of the finest FinTech solutions worldwide and their plan to scale their business in Hong Kong. Congratulations to the champion Featurespace and we look forward to working with you to fast-track your next success in Hong Kong."

In a year of unprecedented change, Featurespace has maintained ongoing success. In May, it completed a £30 Million funding round to help further its efforts in the Asia Pacific region and in June, the company expanded its presence with Australian fintech, Hay. Also, in response to evolving fraud and financial crime, Featurespace continues enhancing the Risk Hub to ensure its customers are receiving optimal, market-leading acceptance rates so that they can focus on protecting their own customers.

ENDS

About Featurespace – www.featurespace.com

Featurespace™ is the world leader in enterprise financial crime prevention for fraud and Anti-Money Laundering. Featurespace invented Adaptive Behavioral Analytics and created the ARIC™ platform, a real-time machine learning software that risk scores events in more than 180 countries to prevent fraud and financial crime.

 ARIC™ Risk Hub uses advanced, explainable anomaly detection to enable financial institutions to automatically identify risk, catch new fraud attacks and identify suspicious activity in real-time. More than 30 major global financial institutions are using ARIC to protect their business and their customers. Publicly announced customers include HSBC, TSYS, Worldpay, NatWest Group, Contis, Danske Bank, ClearBank and Permanent TSB.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:29aANALYSTS' VIEW : World markets whipsaw on knife-edge U.S. election
RE
04:29aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Provides Initial 2021 Outlook | US
AQ
04:29aROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
AQ
04:28aBUNGE : Agrees to Sell its Refinery in Rotterdam
AQ
04:27aGlobal Stocks sweat on U.S. election race, safe-haven bonds gain
RE
04:26aFinance executives fret as U.S. presidential election too close to call
RE
04:26aM&S lobbying UK government for extended trading hours in December
RE
04:24aMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04:23aOil steady after Trump falsely claims victory in tight U.S. election
RE
04:22aCyberport sees RegTech's potential to become a rising industry star during Hong Kong FinTech Week
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures surge as investors eye tight election race
2CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
3S&P 500 : Finance executives fret as U.S. presidential election too close to call
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : - Interim financial report, third quarter 2020
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : M&S slides to first loss as coronavirus hammers clothing sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group