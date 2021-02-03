Featuring Top 5 Vendors in the Global Business English Language Training Market Report | Competitive Landscape and Key Product Offerings | Technavio

The global business English language training market has the potential to grow by USD 26.2 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report highlights key products offered by the top five vendors and their contribution to the overall growth of the market. Download a Free Sample Report Instantly for a More Detailed Analysis



Business English Language Training Market by End-user, Learning Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The high demand for vocational English training will be crucial in driving the growth of the global business English language training market during the forecast period. The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for specialized forms of English language training for various business segments such as aviation, hospitality, finance, law, medicine, and engineering. This is encouraging many vendors operating in the market to introduce a wide range of personalized and customized training courses. This is also enabling vendors to create new revenue generation opportunities and expand their product portfolios.

“The growing emphasis on virtual training has been a prominent factor in boosting the market growth. Also, the growing popularity of m-learning will positively impact the market as well as the education services industry in the forthcoming years,” says an analyst at Technavio.

Business English Language Training Market: Competitive Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many players. Berlitz Corp., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., EF Education First Ltd., and inlingua International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this business English language training market report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders and offers information on the competencies and capacities of these companies. The report also covers details on the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies.

Top Five Vendors in the Global Business English Language Training Market:

Berlitz Corp.

Berlitz Corp. operates its business through segments such as Languages, Adults, Kids and teens, Business services, and International students. Key services offered by the company include Berlitz Foreign Language courses and Berlitz Corporate services.

Coursera Inc.

Coursera Inc. operates its business through the Online learning platform segment. Key service offered by the company includes Business English Communication Skills Specialization.

edX Inc.

edX Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. Key services offered by the company include English for Doing Business in Asia - Writing and English for Doing Business in Asia - Speaking.

EF Education First Ltd.

EF Education First Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. Key service offered by the company includes EF Language Training.

inlingua International Ltd.

inlingua International Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. Key services offered by the company include intensive-club business English and crash week business English.

