Feb 12 2021 - Member of Parliament, the Hon. Asot Michael's 2021 Budget Speech

BUDGET DEBATE CONTRIBUTION

Honorable Asot Michael

Member of Parliament for St Peter's

FEBRUARY 11, 2021

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Honorable Sir. Gerald Watt, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honorable Members of the House of Representatives,

Country Men and Women of Antigua and Barbuda,

I thank the good Lord for his gift of life and the blessing of being able to serve the people of the St Peter's constituency in particular and the people of Antigua and Barbuda in general.

Mr. Speaker, I stand to make my contribution to the debate of the 2021 Budget Statement under the theme: "Maintaining a Healthy Nation and Restoring a Vibrant Economy", presented in this Honorable House on January 28th, 2021.

Mr. Speaker, let me first of all, commend the Prime Minister for his outstanding leadership in Antigua and Barbuda's fight against the deadly

Covid 19 pandemic that has claimed millions of lives around the world over the past 12 months.

Mr. Speaker, in democracies characterized by government of the people, by the people, for the people, the reasonable expectation is caring, visionary, innovative, competent, transparent and accountable leadership and management capable of delivering on the agreed objectives for national growth and development.

That is what the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party is all about… and that is exactly how I identify with my Labour roots and political baptism when my parents and grandparents stood in support of the party and trade union movement to advance the cause of the working class. My family was an integral part of that movement for a better Antigua and Barbuda for all its sons and daughters.

Today, Mr. Speaker that is what continues to drive me. It is the passion for ensuring the Labour Party sustains and strengthens itself to continue to move our country forward that directs my assessment of policy statements in the budget cycle.

Our work in the governance of this country must always be in synch with the transformational agenda of Papa Bird that empowered our people with better health, better education, better income, land, housing… and overall - a better quality of life. We recall the historical purchase of the syndicate Lands for the people of this Country in 1967 by V.C. Bird.

In this regard, through the budget cycles of his stewardship so far, the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance has done well especially in distinguishing the people-centered accomplishments of our party from the failed anti working class policies of the United Progressive Party.

The context in which the 2021 budget statement falls juxtaposes the progress of recent years on the economic fundamentals against the severe economic downturn of the past 12 months occasioned by the Corona Virus pandemic.

The statement sets out government's policy prescription for moving on purposefully with the noble endeavor of building the very best Antigua and Barbuda for all the sons and daughters of our beloved nation.

Mr. Speaker, I welcome the optimism over "restoring economic growth and rebuilding employment sustainably in the short and medium term", with a strategy that aims in essence at building economic resilience through sustainable and inclusive growth in tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, and construction.

Government's economic restoration plan is also focusing on innovations in a variety of emerging economic engines. The only question with this approach is whether or not it is rooted in the reality of our Covid covered circumstances.

Mr. Speaker, I caution that the 2021 budget statement looks to the future with confidence undisturbed by the reality of growth restrictions imposed on the global economy by the Corona Virus pandemic. In so doing, it features some unrealistic economic growth measures that are likely to set up the false hope of objectives we will pursue but never attain.

At this time of uncertainty and economic decline all around the world, which of the investors named by the Prime Minister are going to commit the millions the budget says they will spend on construction of their Antigua and Barbuda hospitality projects in this budget year?

Mr. Speaker, we cannot be saying that the disruption to our economy will not be corrected overnight and then suggest that investments will miraculously move ahead with a construction spend of over one billion dollars in this Covid controlled year, just like that.

Let us be realistic. Let us stay within the walls of Labour Party pragmatism and practicality that have served us well through the years. Yes - the pandemic will not last forever. Yes - people around the world will travel again. Yes - Lost jobs will return. Yes - The economy will rebound. But there are some exceedingly difficult years ahead of us before that happens. And fooling ourselves with tall tales of government promises that cannot be fulfilled adds no value and gets us nowhere fast.

The challenge before us is to reset the economy with the lessons we have learned and the real opportunities for balanced, sustainable growth that have emerged from Corona Virus pandemic.

We have a high rate of recovery from Covid 19 and our rates of Covid infection and death are among the lowest in the Caribbean region, we achieved this by keeping it real.

However, in the last 14 days the numbers who have tested positive is alarming. In fact, we have had estimatedly157 new cases within the last 14 days.

Cabinet needs to seriously examine whether or not the Country should again go on a complete lock down, once we receive a sufficient number of vaccines to inoculate most of population, so when we reopen the population will be more resilient against the virus.

Instead of chasing the improbable, Mr. Speaker, let us focus for example on maximizing the potential for increased agricultural production that the 2021 budget hopes will create jobs, income, foreign exchange earnings and food security.

Let us ensure that the US$20 million Agro-Industrial Park in Antigua and Barbuda gets off the ground this year. Our post Covid recovery needs the broiler farm, slaughterhouse, feed production and feed mill, vegetable farm and training centre.

In manufacturing, Mr. Speaker, I support the plan to advance in this budget year projects in Budget 2020 that have been held up to the pandemic especially theUS$20 million Carib Beer plant and the US$5 million brewery project at Antigua Distillery.

We need these manufacturing jobs and the export manufacturing contribution to diversify away from overwhelming dependence on our vital tourism industry which Covid has plunged into an uncertain decline.

In our struggles with the social impact and economic difficulties of Covid 19 we lived the reality that we are all equal… never mind race, culture, religion, politics, occupation or status.

We took the fight to this deadly virus by strengthening our discipline for cleanliness as next to Godliness…. Washing our hands, practicing good respiratory hygiene, wearing our masks, keeping our minds and bodies and surroundings clean and free from impurities… and keeping our distance.

I thank all those sacrificing on the frontline of the fight against this pandemic - the doctors, the nurses, the health care administrators, the environmental health care workers, the police, the care givers, the volunteers - all of those who have carried out their responsibilities professionally, lovingly and well to keep our country safe… I thank the countries and international organizations that have been providing assistance…

Our battle with Covid 19 brought us face to face with the extent to which materialism has encouraged a lack of appreciation for the value of healthy food, clean water, comfortable clothes and proper shelter. And so, let us rethink our priorities… Let us rebuild and renew home and family… let us ensure our economic policy prescriptions no longer neglect these foundation pillars for successful lives in love, health, wellness and happiness.

Mr. Speaker, while it is an area in which we have made some gains since 2014, the Revenue Performance of Central Government needs to improve at a much faster rate.

The clear disappointment here is that while our economy has grown steadily, and our economic activity has been robust, tax revenues have not been rising in line with economic growth.

The average tax to GDP ratio in the ECCU is 20%. In other words, governments in the neighboring islands are collecting 20 cents on every dollar making up the total value of goods and services. In Antigua and Barbuda we collected only 16 cents on the GDP dollar in 2020.

Mr. Speaker, this is a very serious issue, which I intended to address in the 2020 budget debate but was denied the opportunity of doing so.

The 2020 Budget Statement underlined the point that: "our tax revenues are not at the level where every principle of finance and economics suggest they should be, in an economy that is growing as impressively as ours".

I fully agree with the measures proposed to optimize tax compliance, improve revenue collection and strengthen the capacity of the Inland Revenue Department to investigate and stamp out tax evasion to reduce tax liability.