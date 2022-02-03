Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day! Mellow Mushroom Goes Mystic with Four Signature Margarita Cocktails

The Mellow Mystic Margarita Quiz: “Any Place with a View” is the Best Place to Sip a Margarita; With Whom Do You Share the Mellow? “My Crew Of Course!

Margaritas are America’s favorite cocktail and Mellow Mushroom, the coolest creators of hand-tossed stone-baked pizza, celebrates National Margarita Day February 22 by mixing up four refreshing drinks under a new ‘Mystic Margaritas’ umbrella.

How mellow does a margarita make you? Mellow Mushroom surveyed thousands of its customers in January about how margaritas fit into their mellow lives. They found:

“Any Place with a View” is the best place to sip a margarita. Other favorite spots include “my couch,” “my favorite little bar,” and “anywhere the party is!”

With whom do you share the Mellow? “My crew, of course!” took the top spot. Runners up included “date night,” “my furry friends,” and “family.”

“Margaritas are a top seller on our beverage menu and the new ‘Mystic Margarita’ theme mixes well with our eclectic Mellow culture,” says Anne Mejia, VP Brand Development, Mellow Mushroom. “The Margarita has been one of our best-selling cocktails for a long time. Over the past year, Mellow Mushroom has worked with Casamigos to develop three new cocktails to round out our margarita menu offerings.”

Each of the four signature margarita cocktails is hand-crafted from proprietary recipes and each one features Casamigos tequila, resulting in four unique flavor profiles and a premium margarita experience.

Mellow Mushroom Margarita Fast Facts

Why Salt the Rim? It makes it easier to drink! Salt intensifies the sweet and sour flavors of the tequila, agave, and orange liqueur and gives a delicious boost to the cocktail without being overpowering.

It makes it easier to drink! Salt intensifies the sweet and sour flavors of the tequila, agave, and orange liqueur and gives a delicious boost to the cocktail without being overpowering. Lime Wheel vs. Wedge? Lime wedges are typically used by bartenders in cocktails that need a little additional acidity. Mellow margaritas are crafted to be perfectly balanced, hence the wheel instead of the wedge! Lime complements the clean, fresh salinity in tequila, and helps enhance the citrus notes from the orange liqueur.

Lime wedges are typically used by bartenders in cocktails that need a little additional acidity. Mellow margaritas are crafted to be perfectly balanced, hence the wheel instead of the wedge! Lime complements the clean, fresh salinity in tequila, and helps enhance the citrus notes from the orange liqueur. Premium Ingredients Matter – Industry data shows that consumers are trading up for their tequila and are in search of Margaritas with super-premium ingredients.

– Industry data shows that consumers are trading up for their tequila and are in search of Margaritas with super-premium ingredients. The earliest record of a Margarita comes from a 1953 Esquire article that describes the perfect blend of tequila, lime, and orange liqueur.

comes from a 1953 Esquire article that describes the perfect blend of tequila, lime, and orange liqueur. Margarita means ‘daisy’ in Spanish. The daisy is an old Prohibition-era drink that has a base spirit, sugar, and a sour. The cocktail later inspired the Sidecar, which is essentially a margarita with cognac and lemon!

Mellow Mushroom’s four Mystic Margarita cocktails include:

RB Margarita - Made with Casamigos Blanco tequila, Bauchant Orange Liqueur, house-made Agave sour, and garnished with a sea salt rim and fresh lime wheel. The clean and fresh flavor profile, with citrus, agave, and vanilla flavors. Mellow Mushroom Pairings: Avocado Smash, Elevated Cobb Salad, Buffalo Chicken Pizza!

- Made with Casamigos Blanco tequila, Bauchant Orange Liqueur, house-made Agave sour, and garnished with a sea salt rim and fresh lime wheel. The clean and fresh flavor profile, with citrus, agave, and vanilla flavors. Avocado Smash, Elevated Cobb Salad, Buffalo Chicken Pizza! Made Wild Margarita - Created with Casamigos Reposado Tequila, Bauchant Orange Liqueur, house-made Agave sour and garnished with a Himalayan pink sea salt rim and fresh lime wheel. This drink offers a softer but richer flavor profile, with caramel, cocoa, and toasted oak flavors. The richer flavor is due in part to the aging process of the Reposado Tequila (Reposado means ‘rested’). Mellow Mushroom Pairings: Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese, Pacific Rim Pizza!

- Created with Casamigos Reposado Tequila, Bauchant Orange Liqueur, house-made Agave sour and garnished with a Himalayan pink sea salt rim and fresh lime wheel. This drink offers a softer but richer flavor profile, with caramel, cocoa, and toasted oak flavors. The richer flavor is due in part to the aging process of the Reposado Tequila (Reposado means ‘rested’). Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese, Pacific Rim Pizza! Gone Feral Margarita - Made with Casamigos Anejo tequila, Bauchant Orange Liqueur, house-made Agave sour, and garnished with a half sea salt rim and custom-made gold-dusted blood orange. It’s a mix of sweetness and spice with subtle oak baking spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. Mellow Mushroom Pairings: Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Holy Shiitake Pie!

- Made with Casamigos Anejo tequila, Bauchant Orange Liqueur, house-made Agave sour, and garnished with a half sea salt rim and custom-made gold-dusted blood orange. It’s a mix of sweetness and spice with subtle oak baking spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Holy Shiitake Pie! Campfire Peach Margarita (back by popular demand!) - The smokey flavor of this drink comes from the combination of Casamigos Blanco tequila and Casamigos Joven mezcal, peach puree, jalapeno, and house-made Agave sour. It’s garnished with a lime wheel and half a peach sugar and salt rim. This guest favorite blends the smokiness of mezcal, the sweetness of peach, and just the right amount of spicy jalapeno for a unique take on a margarita that you’ll only find at Mellow. Mellow Mushroom Pairings: Pacific Rim pizza, Thai chili wings!

About Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 20 states. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers have been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment.

For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies, and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram, like on Facebook, or follow on TikTok.

About Casamigos

Brought to you by those who drink it. Casamigos was founded by longtime friends George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Michael Meldman. Tequila-filled nights with friends is how Casamigos was born. Launched in 2013, these small batch, ultra-premium tequilas are made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agaves grown in the rich red clay soil and cool climate of Mexico’s Jalisco Highlands for a minimum of seven years.

Casamigos Blanco Tequila, rests for 2 months and is crisp and clean with subtle hints of citrus, vanilla and sweet agave with a smooth finish. Casamigos Reposado Tequila, aged 7 months, is soft, slightly oaky with hints of caramel and cocoa and has a silky texture with a medium to long smooth finish. Casamigos Añejo Tequila, aged 14 months, has a beautifully pure and refined complex aroma with soft caramel and vanilla notes. It's the perfect balance of sweetness from the Blue Weber agaves, layered with barrel oak and subtle hints of spice with a lingering smooth finish. Casamigos Mezcal (Joven) rests up to 2 months and is balanced, and elegant with hints of tamarind and pomegranate aromas that are followed by herbal tones of fresh mint and dried oregano. Delicate notes of smoke and black pepper lead to a long silky finish.

Casamigos has garnered the highest accolades from the spirit industry’s most well-respected authority figures. For more information, please visit www.casamigos.com. Follow Casamigos on social media @casamigos.

