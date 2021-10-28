February 10/28/2021 | 04:23am EDT Send by mail :

The contents of this publication may be reproduced provided the source is acknowledged. 1 Contents List of abbreviations .................................................................................................................................................. 2 Overview ................................................................................................................................................................... 3 Recent Development ........................................................................................................................................ 3 Outlook ............................................................................................................................................................. 3 1. Global Developments ............................................................................................................................................ 5 World Growth.................................................................................................................................................... 5 Advanced Economies ...................................................................................................................................... 5 Emerging Market and Developing Economies (EMDE) .................................................................................... 5 South Pacific Economies .................................................................................................................................. 5 2. Tonga's Economic Growth .................................................................................................................................... 7 Real GDP Growth............................................................................................................................................. 7 Primary Production ........................................................................................................................................... 7 Secondary Production ...................................................................................................................................... 8 Tertiary Production ........................................................................................................................................... 8 Unemployment ................................................................................................................................................. 9 3. Promoting Low and Stable Inflation..................................................................................................................... 10 Recent Developments .................................................................................................................................... 10 Outlook ........................................................................................................................................................... 10 4. Maintaining an Adequate Level of Foreign Reserves .......................................................................................... 12 Official Foreign Reserves ............................................................................................................................... 12 Overall OET Balance...................................................................................................................................... 12 OET Payments ............................................................................................................................................... 12 OET Receipts ................................................................................................................................................. 13 Exchange Rates ............................................................................................................................................. 15 Outlook ........................................................................................................................................................... 15 5. Promoting a Stable Financial System.................................................................................................................. 16 Money Supply................................................................................................................................................. 16 Lending........................................................................................................................................................... 16 Interest Rates ................................................................................................................................................. 17 Banking System Performance ........................................................................................................................ 17 Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) ................................................................................. 19 Outlook ........................................................................................................................................................... 20 6. Fiscal Indicators .................................................................................................................................................. 22 7. Monetary Policy Stance....................................................................................................................................... 23 Appendix 1: Tongan Pa'anga Exchange Rates ....................................................................................................... 24 Appendix 2: Monetary Policy Objectives ................................................................................................................. 25 1 List of abbreviations AML Anti-Money Laundering APR Annual Percentage Rate AUD Australian Dollar CFT Counter-Terrorist Financing CNY Chinese Yuan COVID-19 2019 Novel Coronavirus EXIM Export-Import FEC Foreign Exchange Control FEDs Foreign Exchange Dealers FJD Fijian Dollar GBP Great Britain Pound GDP Gross Domestic Product IMF International Monetary Fund MAFFF Ministry of Agriculture, Food & Forests and Fisheries MPS Monetary Policy Statement MSME Micro Small and Medium Enterprises NBFIs Non-Bank Financial Institutions NEER Nominal Effective Exchange Rate NRBT National Reserve Bank of Tonga NZD New Zealand Dollar OET Overseas Exchange Transactions OPEC Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries RBA Reserve Bank of Australia RBNZ Reserve Bank of New Zealand RCF Rapid Credit Facility REER Real Effective Exchange Rate RFB Retirement Fund Board ROA Return on Assets ROE Return on Equity RSE Regional Seasonal Employees SPBD South Pacific Business Development SWP Seasonal Worker Program TC Tropical Cyclone TOP Tongan Pa'anga UK United Kingdom US United States USD United States Dollar WEO World Economic Outlook 2 NRBT's Monetary Policy Statement February 2021 Overview Recent Development The Tongan economy continued to expand by an estimated 0.7% in 2019/20, a similar growth rate to that of 2018/19, according to the latest National Accounts report from the Statistics Department. This indicates some resilience in the Tongan economy in the face of the global pandemic and Tropical Cyclone Harold. Tonga's ability to remain COVID free has also played a large role in maintaining this positive outturn. The global economy expects to record positive growth in 2021 of 6.0%, driven by a strong recovery in advanced economies as a result of large fiscal stimulus and accommodative monetary policies. This is following a contraction of 3.3% in 2020 as reported in the Apri 2021 International Monetary Fund World Economic Outlook. During the six months to February 2021, the NRBT has continued to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance given the global pandemic's negative impacts on the economy. In reviewing the current monetary policy measures, the NRBT considers the monetary policy outcomes to be adequate. The annual headline inflation remained relatively low over the six months to February 2021, averaging at 0.1%, below the Reserve Bank's reference rate of 5%. The fall in global oil prices and the excess supply of domestic food were the main drivers of the low inflation in 2020. However, due to the rebound in global oil and commodity prices, inflation has slowly crawled up in early 2021. Gross official foreign reserves continued to grow strongly, reaching $692.4 million, equivalent to 11.7 months of imports cover, well above the minimum threshold of 3 months. Receipts of official budget support and relief funds from development partners and a loan from the IMF's Rapid Credit Facility were the main drivers of the strong growth in official reserves. This is in addition to higher private remittances from Tongan diaspora overseas. The banking system remained sound and stable during the review period, supported by strong capital positions, excess liquidity, and low levels of non- 3 performing loans. Broad money has expanded by $78.7 million to $703.4 million, largely corresponding to the strong growth in foreign reserves. Similarly, liquidity (reserve money) rose by $84.9 million to $421.2 million, mostly driven by higher commercial banks' exchange settlement account balances. Commercial banks' lending slightly rose by 0.9% owing to a pick up in business lending mostly to the construction, services and forestry sectors. Deposits also increased by 11.2%, reflecting higher demand, time and saving deposits. Consequently, the banks' total loans to deposit ratio fell further to 68.2%, below the Reserve Bank's minimum threshold of 80% and reflecting the relatively higher growth in total deposits. The weighted average interest rate spread slightly widened as the decrease in deposit rates more than offset the fall in lending rates. Outlook The GDP growth outlook for the Tongan economy for 2020/21 is a contraction of 2.0% (revised up from -4.4% in the August 2020 MPS), owing mostly to the prolonged global pandemic and the extended border lockdown. A moderate recovery of 1.6% is expected for 20201/22 on the assumption that the international border would reopen in early 2022, with much stronger recovery projected for the outer years. The inflation rate is expected to pick up close to the 5% reference rate in the near term, as oil prices continue to rise in line with economies reopening borders and resuming normal activities. Foreign reserves will remain in comfortable levels above the minimum 3 months of import cover in the near term, despite an expected rise in imports of goods and services. More budget support and grants from development partners is expected for the end of the 2020/21 fiscal year, and the suspension of the EXIM principal loan repayments also supports this outlook. Credit growth is anticipated to remain subdued in the coming months as borrowers remain cautious of the COVID-19 related uncertainties. 