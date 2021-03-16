Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

February Retail Sales Show Strong Year-Over-Year Growth as Vaccine and Stimulus Provide a Boost

03/16/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retail sales gained considerable year-over-year traction in February – despite a monthly slowdown from unusually high numbers in January – as increased COVID-19 vaccination, government stimulus and reduced restrictions on businesses continued to impact the pace of spending, the National Retail Federation said today.

“February’s retail sales numbers are a minor speed bump on the road to post-pandemic recovery and are not a reflection of consumers’ willingness and ability to spend and drive the economy,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. "A number of factors contributed to these results, including major snowstorms in the northeast and unprecedented ice storms in the south, but they do not diminish the stimulus-related growth we saw in January or what we expect to see as additional stimulus relief hits consumer bank accounts in the weeks ahead. Looking forward to the spring and with consumer confidence at its highest level since last March, we remain optimistic that retail will help facilitate a surge in spending, job growth and capital investment in the second half of the year as more Americans are vaccinated and local economies reopen nationwide.”

“After January’s strong showing, we expected some payback in the form of lower figures in February by comparison,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “Despite that, it’s hard to see this as a setback when you consider how large the year-over-year gains are and that sales are well above pre-pandemic levels. February had winter storms that impacted consumers’ ability to get out and shop, and the IRS’ delay in when it started accepting tax returns pushed back the release of refunds. But increased vaccinations and reductions in restrictions allowed more people to venture out and government stimulus gave them more money to spend. Overall, February’s results confirm that consumers are willing to spend as the virus situation improves and continued government stimulus further strengthens the economic backdrop. With another round of stimulus checks being mailed right now, we expect another large boost in consumer spending over the next few months.”

The U.S. Census Bureau today said overall retail sales in February were down 3 percent seasonally adjusted from January but up 6.3 percent year-over-year. That compares with a monthly increase of 7.6 percent and a yearly gain of 9.5 percent in January. Despite occasional month-over-month declines, sales have grown year-over-year every month since June, according to Census data.

NRF’s calculation of retail sales – which excludes automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants to focus on core retail – showed February was down 3.4 percent seasonally adjusted from January but up 7.1 percent unadjusted year-over-year. That compared with an increase of 7.7 percent month-over-month and an increase of 12.7 percent year-over-year in January. NRF’s numbers were up 8.9 percent unadjusted year-over-year on a three-month moving average.

February’s gains come as NRF is forecasting that 2021 retail sales will increase between 6.5 percent and 8.2 percent over 2020, for a total between $4.33 trillion and $4.4 trillion. Retail sales during 2020 increased 6.6 percent despite the pandemic, beating the previous record growth rate of 6.3 percent in 2004.

February retail sales fell in every category except groceries, which were unchanged, on a month-over-month basis. But sales were up in two-thirds of categories on a year-over-year basis, which provides a better indicator of long-term trends and the state of the economy. Specifics from key retail sectors include:

  • Online and other non-store sales were down 5.4 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but up 23.5 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • Building materials and garden supply stores were down 3 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but up 11.4 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • Sporting goods stores were down 7.5 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but up 11 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • Grocery and beverage stores were unchanged month-over-month seasonally adjusted but up 7.2 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • Furniture and home furnishings stores were down 3.8 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but up 5.1 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • Health and personal care stores were down 1.3 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but up 2.4 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • General merchandise stores were down 5.4 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but unchanged unadjusted year-over-year.
  • Electronics and appliance stores were down 1.9 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted and down 6.7 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • Clothing and clothing accessory stores were down 2.8 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted and down 14.9 percent unadjusted year-over-year.

About NRF

The National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade association, passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail thrive. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual GDP and supporting one in four U.S. jobs – 52 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies.

PERMALINK


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aDr. Chloe Carmichael Proves the Power of Harnessing Anxiety for Success in “Nervous Energy”
GL
11:16aMACARTHUR MINERALS  : LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE, Macarthur completes AEM Survey of Palaeovalleys to identify groundwater targets
AQ
11:16aJAGUAR MINING  : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
AQ
11:16aNORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS  : - US Army Corps of Engineers claim that economic costs of Pebble Project outweigh project benefits contradicts the administrative record
AQ
11:16aRED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED  : - Thalanga Gold Drilling Program Underway
AQ
11:16aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ  : introduces Planet Positive, an all-encompassing approach to sustainability
AQ
11:16aALLIANCE RESOURCES  : Weednanna December RC Drilling Results
AQ
11:16aMARCH 16, 2021 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Leverage Analysis
PU
11:16aRED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A  : The BIODIBAL platform launches its mobile application for research and popular science
PU
11:16aDGAP-AFR  : Landesbank Saar: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
3CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
4Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song
5Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ