February is Psychology Month!

Psychologists are regulated health professionals who are trained in understanding how we behave, think and feel. Sadly, a survey conducted by Nanos in September of 2020 found that 42% of British Columbians consider stigma to be a barrier to accessing psychological services. That same survey revealed that 77% of British Columbians listed the cost of a psychologist and lack of provincial health coverage as a significant barrier to accessing services. Reducing the barriers of stigma and cost is needed. Accessible and stigma-free resources should not only be available to the few British Columbians who can afford them.

The system needs to change, and the BCPA has the solution: Decades of research shows that integrating psychologists into the primary healthcare system saves lives and saves money.

Throughout February 2022 the BCPA is running a series of workshops to offer the public access to helpful psychology information. This workshop series includes FREE talks on:

Anxiety;

Trauma;

Psychological safety in the workplace;

Mindfulness.

You can register for these talks on our Events Page .

The BCPA offers a province-wide free psychologist referral service. British Columbians can search for a Registered Psychologist by visiting https://www.psychologists.bc.ca/find_psychologist or by calling 604-730-0522 or 1-800-730-0522.

