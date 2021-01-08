Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed Chair Powell ramped up calls with Congress in November

01/08/2021 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke with U.S. lawmakers more frequently in November than at any time since the early summer, including a call with Republican Senator Pat Toomey on Nov. 11, a federal holiday, Powell's calendar published on Friday shows,

Powell's calendars do not give any details on what was discussed during any of 14 chats with lawmakers. But Toomey was a vocal opponent of extending the Fed's emergency lending facilities set up jointly with the Treasury Department early in the pandemic.

Powell had wanted to keep the programs open to backstop an increasingly weaker-looking recovery. But a week after Powell's call with Toomey, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin abruptly pulled the plug on most of them and demanded the return of funds earmarked for their use.

In December, Toomey led a successful effort to insert language into the $900 billion coronavirus aid package to prevent the programs from being easily restarted under the incoming Biden Administration.

Powell also held more than a dozen other calls during the month with Democrat and Republican members of Congress, who were at loggerheads at the time over fiscal relief that Powell had for months argued was needed to bolster the economy.

The Fed chair has made outreach to senators and members of Congress a key aspect of his tenure.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Concludes Steps to Maintain its Lending Capacity
PU
03:46pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Establishes Weekly Report to Highlight Seasonable and Perishable Product Trends
PU
03:37pCOVID SCIENCE-Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine works against virus variants in lab; arthritis drugs improve COVID-19 survival
RE
03:31pFed Chair Powell ramped up calls with Congress in November
RE
03:26pBrazil biomedical venter fiocruz says arrival of active ingredient for astrazeneca vaccine delayed
RE
03:23pBrazil health regulator reports a serious event in final stage clinical test for covid-19 vaccine developed by janssen
RE
03:22pBrazil health regulator anvisa says janssen and researchers say adverse event not related to the vaccine
RE
03:21pBrazil health regulator reports a serious event in final stage clinical test for covid-19 vaccine developed by janssen
RE
03:21pCovid-19 Surge Ends Seven Months of U.S. Jobs Growth -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:20pGLOBAL LNG-Asian spot prices rise to record high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sources
2CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump
3KOSPI : Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
4Bitcoin on record-setting spree, jumps 5% on day
5S&P 500 : TAKE FIVE: The great reflation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ