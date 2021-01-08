Fed Chair Powell ramped up calls with Congress in November

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke
with U.S. lawmakers more frequently in November than at any time
since the early summer, including a call with Republican Senator
Pat Toomey on Nov. 11, a federal holiday, Powell's calendar
published on Friday shows,
Powell's calendars do not give any details on what was
discussed during any of 14 chats with lawmakers. But Toomey was
a vocal opponent of extending the Fed's emergency lending
facilities set up jointly with the Treasury Department early in
the pandemic.
Powell had wanted to keep the programs open to backstop an
increasingly weaker-looking recovery. But a week after Powell's
call with Toomey, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin abruptly
pulled the plug on most of them and demanded the return of funds
earmarked for their use.
In December, Toomey led a successful effort to insert
language into the $900 billion coronavirus aid package to
prevent the programs from being easily restarted under the
incoming Biden Administration.
Powell also held more than a dozen other calls during the
month with Democrat and Republican members of Congress, who were
at loggerheads at the time over fiscal relief that Powell had
for months argued was needed to bolster the economy.
The Fed chair has made outreach to senators and members of
Congress a key aspect of his tenure.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)