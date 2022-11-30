Fed Chair Powell: slowing rate hikes a good way to balance risks

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Slowing the pace of the U.S. central
bank's interest rate hikes is a good way to reduce the risk the
Federal Reserve will overtighten policy as it fights too-high
inflation, Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday
"We think that slowing down at this point is a good way to
balance the risks," Powell said at the Brookings Institution in
Washington.
Fed policymakers will make their next interest-rate decision
in two weeks.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Lindsay Dunsmuir and Howard
Schneider; Editing by Chris Reese)