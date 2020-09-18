Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed Issues New Bank Guidance to Improve Main Street Loan Access

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

By Nick Timiraos

The Federal Reserve issued new guidance to banks Friday in an effort to improve access to new business loans through its $600 billion Main Street Lending Program.

The Fed is relying on banks to underwrite loans to qualified small and midsize businesses under the novel effort to reach firms that aren't large enough to access corporate funding markets, which the central bank has also backstopped.

The Fed is trying to encourage banks to make loans that might not otherwise be made to support businesses through the coronavirus pandemic. The program has faced limited uptake since the Fed began purchasing loans in July, with some banks saying they are selling 95% of eligible loans to the Fed because of concerns over how regulators might treat loans to firms whose revenues have been significantly harmed by the pandemic.

In response, the central bank said Friday it had agreed with bank regulators at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to clarify that federal examiners will provide more flexibility in evaluating loans originated under the Main Street program.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pFed Issues New Bank Guidance to Improve Main Street Loan Access -- Update
DJ
01:39pFed Issues New Bank Guidance to Improve Main Street Loan Access
DJ
01:32pAt Least 363 Companies in Global Index Lowered Guidance in August Because of Pandemic -- Data Talk
DJ
01:25pCANDENTE COPPER : announces Election of Directors and Voting Results for the 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
01:20pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 3010, Honoring All Veterans Act
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:09pMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF PEOPLE REPUB : China, Thailand hold mil-to-mil video conference on poverty alleviation
PU
01:00pUSDA Issues a Default Decision Against Justin Harless for Violation of the Packers and Stockyards Act
PU
01:00pIMF Lending During the Pandemic and Beyond – IMF Blog HTML File
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ERGO Insura..
5COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : Shares in plastics maker Covestro up 10% on takeover report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group