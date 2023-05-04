Fed Lifts Rates Again but Hints at Potential Pause; ECB Expected to Approve Rate Increase Today By James Christie

Good day. The Federal Reserve signaled that it might be done raising interest rates for now after approving another quarter-point increase at its meeting yesterday. Officials dropped a key phrase from their previous policy statement, in March, that said they anticipated some additional increases might be appropriate, and replaced it with new language saying they would carefully monitor the economy and the effects of their rapid increases over the past year. "That's a meaningful change, that we're no longer saying that we 'anticipate'" additional increases, said Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Central bank officials have signaled a growing divergence over the policy outlook recently. Some have urged greater caution about raising rates given the lagged effects of stress in the banking sector and the Fed's earlier increases. Others are concerned about halting prematurely only to see economic activity and inflation remain strong. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is also expected to approve a rate increase today. Economists forecast the ECB will lift its main refinancing rate from 3.5% to 3.75%, and that the central bank also has more work ahead of it to quell inflation, which has been more stubborn than hoped.

The rising cost of living is prompting many employees to push for hefty pay increases , but recession worries and higher interest rates have companies boosting efficiency while containing costs, including for labor.

Senate Votes to Disapprove of Biden Solar Tariff Exemption

The Senate voted 56-41 on Wednesday to block a move by the Biden administration to temporarily remove tariffs on solar materials imported from Southeast Asia, sending the measure to President Biden's desk for an expected veto [http://The Senate voted 56-41 on Wednesday to block a move by the Biden administration to temporarily remove tariffs on solar materials imported from Southeast Asia, sending the measure to President Biden's desk for an expected veto.].

Scrambling to Avoid Default, White House Weighs Debt-Limit Options

The Biden administration and Capitol Hill leaders are scrambling to avoid a first-ever government default that could arrive as soon as June 1, taking potential alternative strategies more seriously after months of deadlock.

PacWest In Talks With Potential Investors as Stock Crumbles

PacWest Bancorp said in a statement late Thursday that it is in talks with investors and gave updates on its level of deposits. The U.S. bank's stock was about 47% lower in premarket trading Friday.

Key Developments Around the World Brazil Central Bank Leaves Benchmark Lending Rate Unchanged

The bank's monetary policy committee left the Selic rate at a six-year high of 13.75% and reiterated it won't hesitate to resume rate increases if inflation doesn't continue to slow as expected, adding that is a less likely scenario.

Chinese Travelers Swarm Domestic Sites, a Positive Sign for Economy

Chinese travelers hit the road and thronged tourist spots during the annual Labor Day holiday, an encouraging sign that the country's consumer-led economic rebound is powering ahead even as factories start to struggle.

China's Tightening Grip on Foreign Firms Risks Hitting Investment

China's moves to put pressure on foreign companies risk squeezing the flow of overseas capital its economy needs, as signs point to the country's appeal waning as a destination for all but the largest global companies.

U.S. Businessman Ajay Banga Approved to Lead World Bank

The World Bank's executive board approved Ajay Banga as its next president on Wednesday, putting the India-born American businessman in charge of an effort to expand lending capacity and fight climate change.

Norway Central Bank Raises Key Rate by Quarter Percentage Point

Norges Bank increased its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.25%, as expected, and said that with inflation still markedly above its 2% target and higher wage growth, the policy rate will probably be raised in June.

Financial Regulation Roundup SEC Demands More Information About Companies' Stock Buybacks

Companies will need to jump through more hoops to buy back their stock under a rule approved by regulators Wednesday, Washington's latest move to rein in such transactions.

CFTC Suspends Inspector General Over Alleged Misconduct

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates derivatives markets, voted 3-0 to place its inspector general, A. Roy Lavik, on "non-duty status" after an oversight body found he engaged in "substantial misconduct."

Forward Guidance Thursday (all times ET)

8:15 a.m.: European Central Bank interest rate decision

8:30 a.m.: U.S. productivity and costs for first quarter, preliminary; U.S. weekly jobless claims; U.S. trade for March; Canada trade for March

8:45 a.m.: European Central Bank interest rate decision press conference

10:15 a.m.: ECB Podcast: President Lagarde presents the latest monetary policy decisions

1:05 p.m.: Bank of Canada's Macklem in fireside chat at Toronto Region Board of Trade

Friday

4 a.m.: ECB's Elderson at 'The State of the Union' event organized by the European University Institute in Florence; Publication of the ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters

8:30 a.m.: Canada labor force survey for April; U.S. employment report for April

Research ECB Might Opt for 50 Basis Point Rate Rise

The European Central Bank still has to make some uncomfortable interest-rate decisions, Ethenea Independent Investors says, noting it expects a 50 basis point interest-rate rise on Thursday. While eurozone core inflation eased from 5.7% in March to 5.6% in April, the potential for further declines is limited, Volker Schmidt, senior portfolio manager at the asset manager, writes in a note. "This should be a clear warning for the central bank that the fight against inflation is far from won," he writes. Ethenea sees room for the deposit rate to rise from its current 3.00% to at least 4% by the summer break, he adds.

-Emese Bartha

Commentary Rate Hikes Can Wait

Maybe on the other side of banking stress and the debt-ceiling fight the economy will prove resilient enough, and inflation entrenched enough, that the Fed decides to raise rates again, but we aren't there yet , Justin Lahart writes.

Basis Points Activity in the U.S. services sector in April expanded in line with economists' expectations as new orders accelerated. The Institute for Supply Management said its services activity index rose from 51.2 in March to 51.9. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 51.8. The index suggests the services sector continued to expand as it came in above 50. April marks the fourth consecutive month of expansion. (Dow Jones Newswires) Hiring among U.S. private-sector employers picked up steam again in April, according to data from the ADP National Employment Report. Employment in the nonfarm private sector rose by 296,000 last month, compared with a gain of 142,000 in March, ADP said. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected private employment to rise by 133,000. March's reading was revised down from an initial estimate of 145,000. (DJN) A private gauge of China's factory activity fell into contractionary territory in April, pointing in the same direction as an official index and reflecting weakening global demand for Chinese goods. (DJN) Indonesia's first-quarter GDP is expected to grow 4.95% on year, according to the median estimate of seven economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. (DJN) Singapore's manufacturing activity contracted further in April, owing to factors including faster contraction in new orders, new exports and employment. (DJN) Germany's trade surplus rose on month in March despite both exports and imports ticking down, a sign that trade in German goods is making a rocky recovery from lows in 2022. (DJN) Feedback Loop

