Fed Minutes Warn Against Underestimating Rate Campaign; Kashkari Sees Rate Increases at Next Few Fed Meetings By James Christie

Good day. Minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month, released yesterday, indicated officials would continue raising interest rates in case price pressures prove more persistent this year. Inflation moderated in October and November, but central bank officials "stressed that it would take substantially more evidence of progress to be confident that inflation was on a sustained downward path," the minutes said. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, in an essay published online Wednesday, said that he expects the Fed to pause rate rises after reaching a peak rate of 5.4%. He added that, "Wherever that end point is, we won't immediately know if it is high enough to bring inflation back down to 2% in a reasonable period of time."

Now on to today's news and analysis.

Top News Fed Officials Feared Markets' Rallies Could Hinder Inflation Fight

Federal Reserve officials offered uncharacteristically blunt words of warning to investors that cautioned against underestimating the central bank's determination to hold interest rates at higher levels to bring down inflation.

Minutes of the Fed's policy meeting last month, released Wednesday, highlighted the tricky communications task that has vexed the central bank over the past six months.

Fed's Kashkari Sees Rates Rising to 5.4%

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he expects the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates by another percentage point over the next few months, despite signs that inflation is decelerating.

Key Developments U.S. Job Openings Held Nearly Steady in November

Job openings held nearly steady at historically high levels in November, a sign demand for labor remained strong at the end of 2022, with about 10.5 million available jobs , essentially unchanged from October.

U.K.'s Rishi Sunak Pledges to Cut Inflation in First Big Policy Speech

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to halve inflation and boost the economy this year as he seeks to overturn a hefty deficit in the polls and shore up a country beleaguered by rising prices and rolling strikes.

Why Xi Jinping Reversed His Zero-Covid Policy in China

By the end of an otherwise triumphant Communist Party Congress for Xi Jinping in October, it was growing harder for China's leader to argue that his zero-Covid policy was working, but he wasn't ready to reverse his stance .

French Unions Vow to Fight Increase in Retirement Age

France's unions have pledged to dig in for a prolonged fight against French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to overhaul the country's pension system, a new threat to his pro-business agenda.

Financial Regulation Roundup Antitrust Threats Cloud Business Cooperation on Climate Action

Companies are increasingly working together to cut greenhouse-gas emissions but such collaboration faces the threat of antitrust action demanded by politicians who say it violates competition rules.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange Woos Global Companies

Hong Kong's stock exchange hopes a new initiative allowing mainland Chinese investors to trade shares of international companies lures some of the world's largest businesses to raise funds in the Asian financial hub.

U.S. to Seize Robinhood Shares, Silvergate Accounts Tied to FTX

Federal authorities are moving to seize hundreds of millions of dollars in assets in the U.S. tied to the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a sign that the battle over control of the company's remaining funds is escalating.

Coinbase to Pay $100 Million in Settlement With New York Regulator

Crypto exchange Coinbase will pay a $50 million penalty to New York state's Department of Financial Services to settle accusations it let customers open accounts without sufficient background checks . The settlement will also require Coinbase to invest $50 million into its compliance program over the next two years.

Forward Guidance Thursday (all times ET)

8:15 a.m.: ADP National Employment Report for December

8:30 a.m.: Canada trade report for November; U.S. international trade in goods and services for November; U.S. weekly jobless claims

9:20 a.m.: Atlanta Fed's Bostic speaks at Fed conference on financial markets and institutions in New Orleans

9:45 a.m.: U.S. services PMI for December

11 a.m.: Global services PMI for December

1:20 p.m.: St. Louis Fed's Bullard speaks to CFA Society St. Louis and St. Louis Rotary Club

Friday

8:30 a.m.: U.S. December jobs report

10 a.m.: ISM report on business services PMI for December

11:15 a.m.: Atlanta Fed's Bostic speaks on panel at American Economic Association meeting in New Orleans; Fed's Cook speaks on panel on inflation at American Economic Association meeting in New Orleans

12:15 p.m.: Richmond Fed's Barkin speaks at economic forecast forum in Durham, N.C.

3:30 p.m.: Atlanta Fed's Bostic speaks on panel at American Economic Association meeting in New Orleans

Commentary Companies Are Gritting Their Teeth and Hiring

Clearly the more the Federal Reserve raises interest rates this year, the harder it will be for the U.S. economy to keep generating jobs , but for now at least the job market looks strong, Justin Lahart writes.

Basis Points U.S. manufacturing activity slipped in December, according to the Institute for Supply Management. It said its activity index fell from 49 in November to 48.4, the lowest level since May 2020. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the index to inch down to 48.8. (Dow Jones Newswires) The volume of mortgage applications in the U.S. ended 2022 at the lowest level in more than two decades, according to trade group data released Wednesday. Home loan applications during the week ending Dec. 30 were a seasonally-adjusted 13.2% lower than two weeks prior, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The data was adjusted for the holidays. (DJN) North American freight-railroad traffic fell 4.3% for the week ended Saturday, wrapping up a down year for the industry. Carloads were down 8% on a dozen reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads, while the volume of intermodal units edged down 0.1%, data from the Association of American Railroads showed. For the full year, North American rail traffic fell 1.9%, AAR said. (DJN) China's service sector improved in December, according to a private gauge of activity, but stayed in contraction territory, as Covid-19 infections swept the country after an abrupt reopening during the month. The Caixin services purchasing managers index rose to 48.0 in December from 46.7 in November, Caixin Media Co. and S&P Global said Thursday. It was the fourth straight month that the index stayed below the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction. (DJN) Germany's trade surplus for November increased on month but overall trade flows declined, a sign of a slowing economy as high energy prices and rising interest rates take a toll on demand for goods. The German adjusted trade surplus--the balance of exports and imports of goods--stood at 10.8 billion euros ($11.45 billion) in November, up from the EUR6.8 billion surplus registered in October, data from the country's statistics office Destatis showed Thursday. The reading beats the EUR7.5 billion surplus expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. (DJN) Italy's inflation rate moderated in December as energy prices decelerated, but remained close to a multi-decade high amid further signs that price pressures are broadening beyond the more volatile categories of food and energy. The consumer price index--which measures what consumers pay for goods and services--increased 11.6% in December, easing from an 11.8% rise in November, preliminary data from the country's statistics agency Istat showed Thursday. The reading is below the 11.9% consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. (DJN) Feedback Loop

This newsletter is compiled by James Christie in San Francisco.

Send us your tips, suggestions and feedback. Write to:

James Christie , Jon Hilsenrath , Nell Henderson , Nick Timiraos , Kim Mackrael , Tom Fairless , Megumi Fujikawa , Perry Cleveland-Peck [mailto:perry.cleveland-peck@wsj.com], Michael Maloney , Paul Kiernan

Follow us on Twitter:

@WSJCentralBanks , @NHendersonWSJ , @NickTimiraos , @PaulHannon29 , @kimmackrael , @TomFairless , @megumifujikawa , @JamesGlynnWSJ , @cleveland_peck

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 0715ET