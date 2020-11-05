Log in
Fed Prepares for Uneventful Meeting After Completing Policy Revamp

11/05/2020 | 05:45am EST

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve officials are likely to continue discussions Thursday about how to provide more support to the economy should the recent rebound fizzle. But this week's meeting is shaping up to be uneventful, with no new policy announcements.

The central bank releases an updated policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern time, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell follows with a virtual news conference at 2:30 p.m. Here is a look at what to watch:

Economic Outlook

Officials have had their eye on two prominent risks since the summer: that economic growth would falter amid rising virus cases and that Congress would fail to agree on additional spending measures, deepening economic damage that monetary policy tools aren't well-suited to address.

While coronavirus cases are rising again, officials have been surprised through the late summer and early fall by the degree to which economic activity held up despite higher infection counts. On the other hand, negotiations between Republicans and Democrats over how much more to spend on pandemic relief measures have stalled. Fed officials began their two-day meeting Wednesday without knowing the outcome of Tuesday's elections, which will shape the contours of any fiscal package.

Fiscal Policies

Since April, Mr. Powell has repeatedly said more federal spending will be needed to support lost incomes from unemployed workers, businesses in hard-hit industries and state and local governments. But Mr. Powell is likely to avoid making headline-grabbing statements in the shadow of Tuesday's elections.

The fiscal policy outlook is a wild card that will depend on which party controls the White House and the Senate in the new year. Fed officials won't present updated economic projections until their next meeting, Dec. 15-16.

Asset Purchases

Fed officials are in little hurry to announce new policy changes because they unveiled a new policy framework in August and formalized new guidance in September indicating they expect to hold interest rates near zero for a long time.

But officials could resume deliberations over future refinements to their purchases of government assets, including the maturity profile of those purchases and any guidance on how long those purchases might continue. The Fed has been buying $80 billion in Treasurys a month and $40 billion in mortgage bonds, net of redemptions, since June after buying even larger quantities beginning in March to curb market dysfunction.

Officials haven't indicated how long they plan to continue these purchases or whether they will change the composition of those purchases to target longer-term securities, as they did in their 2012-14 bond-purchase program. Several Fed officials have said the low level of long-term Treasury yields makes this a less pressing matter.

Lending Programs

Fed officials announced refinements to the Main Street Lending Program designed to reach small and midsize businesses last week but have otherwise indicated comfort with the status of existing lending backstops. Mr. Powell could face questions over whether the Fed and Treasury will extend these programs that are currently slated to expire on Dec. 31.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 0544ET


