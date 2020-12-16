Log in
Fed Updates Plans for Bond Buying, But Makes No Changes to Asset Purchases

12/16/2020 | 02:16pm EST
By Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve provided updated plans Wednesday for its purchases of large amounts of government debt to support the economy, but didn't change the program to provide more stimulus.

Fed officials also released new projections showing most of them expected interest rates would remain near zero at least through 2023, as the labor market and economy regain their pre-pandemic health.

They pledged in September to support the economy's recovery, providing new guidance that set a higher bar to raising interest rates. On Wednesday, they unveiled complementary language to clarify their intentions about bond purchases.

Since June, the Fed had been buying $80 billion in Treasurys and $40 billion in mortgage bonds per month and pledged to buy assets at least at that pace for "the coming months."

The Fed updated that guidance in a policy statement released Wednesday after concluding a two-day meeting. The central bank will continue to increase its asset holdings at the current pace "until substantial further progress has been made toward" its employment and inflation goals.

With interest rates pinned near zero, the asset purchases have become the primary lever with which officials could dial up or down their stimulus.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-20 1415ET

