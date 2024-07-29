Fed Week Ahead By Hardika Singh

While Federal Reserve officials aren't likely to change interest rates in the coming week, their meeting will nonetheless be one of the most consequential in a while. Corporate executives scrutinize Vice President Kamala Harris's record in areas including tech, regulation, taxes and trade. More U.S. manufacturers are rethinking their plans as they brace for an extended slump in demand. And federal prosecutors charged famed short seller Andrew Left with fraud. Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan's next meeting comes amid rising expectations that it will raise rates again this year, perhaps as soon as this week. Read on for this news and more.

A Fed Rate Cut Is Finally Within View

At each of the Federal Reserve's four meetings this year, interest-rate cuts have been a question for later. This time, though, inflation and labor-market developments should allow officials to signal a cut is very possible at their next meeting, in September.

As a result, the coming week's meeting, which wraps up Wednesday, could resolve the trade-off Chair Jerome Powell has been weighing between the risks of cutting rates too soon and waiting too long, in favor of acting sooner.

BOJ to Meet as Volatile Yen, Sluggish Economy Fuel Rate Hike Debate

At its two-day meeting ending Wednesday, the Bank of Japan's policy board is expected to discuss whether the nation is ready for another rate increase as inflation continues to hover above its 2% target. The bank has maintained an interest-rate target range of 0% and 0.1% since March, when it decided to end eight years of negative interest rates.

For Business, Harris's Record Fuels Both Optimism and Uncertainty

Business leaders are hopeful that Kamala Harris can dial back on some of the Biden administration's regulation-heavy agenda, but they worry about blank spots in her policy record.

The vice president is better known for her stances on social issues than on business policy. But from her time as California attorney general through the Senate, Harris has a track record on many of the central policy debates in American corporations, particularly in the technology sector. There are also major unknowns, particularly her views on tax, trade and antitrust questions.

WSJ Pro spoke with corporate leaders about where Harris stands on the major business-policy questions today.

America's Post-Covid Factory Boom Is Running Out of Steam

Higher interest rates, rising operating costs, a strengthening U.S. dollar and lower selling prices for commodities are dampening activity at factories across the country.

Executives for the makers of long-lasting items such as cars, crop-harvesting combines and washing machines are projecting challenging business conditions for the remainder of the year.

U.S. Accuses Prominent Short Seller Andrew Left of Fraud

An indictment returned by a Los Angeles grand jury accused famed short seller Andrew Left of essentially trading on his name and reputation, announcing his bets and naming price targets far from where a stock was trading. Left quickly closed his positions after his statements caused prices to move in the direction he wanted, the indictment says.

Research International Travel Drives Spending Growth on Strong U.S. Dollar

Americans' thirst for fun in the sun played a key role in last month's strong spending numbers. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, international travel was the No. 1 driver of the 0.4% growth in services spending, which ticked up to $53.1 billion in June. Comerica Chief Economist Bill Adams says these vacations, especially to Europe, remain in reach for Americans as the U.S. dollar stays strong, with the euro trading around 1.09 to the U.S. dollar. - Victor Swezey

The Fed's preferred inflation gauge rose 2.5% in June from a year earlier. PCE was in line with the expectations of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The May reading was 2.6%. The closely watched core index, which removes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.6% in June. That was on par with forecasts and flat from the May reading. - Angel Au-Yeung Banks and other lenders are seizing control of distressed commercial properties at the highest rate in nearly a decade , a sign that the sector's downturn is entering its next phase and approaching a bottom. In the second quarter, portfolios of foreclosed and seized office buildings, apartments and other commercial property reached $20.5 billion, according to data provider MSCI. That is a 13% increase from the first quarter and the highest quarterly figure since 2015. - Peter Grant The stock market may be roaring, but 2024 has been Wall Street's year of the bond fund. Bonds are paying the highest yields in a generation and interest rates are poised to come down. Meanwhile, a record number of retirees are looking to cut risk in their portfolios. That combination has investors pouring money into both indexed and actively managed funds . Wall Street is seeing dollar signs. - Jack Pitcher Donald Trump wants to be the crypto president. The Republican presidential candidate was the keynote speaker Saturday at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville where he courted about 20,000 die-hard bitcoin believers and industry executives. Trump said the reason he addressed the conference could be summed up in two words : America First. "If crypto is going to define the future, I want it to be mined, minted and made in the USA," he said. - Vicky Ge Huang and Caitlin Ostroff Is this what a Republican revolution looks like? A party that was long pro-business, wedded to tax cuts and open to trade has nominated as vice president someone who doesn't look like any of those things . Accepting the nomination as presidential nominee Donald Trump's running mate a little over a week ago, Ohio Sen. JD Vance extolled the "working man, union and nonunion alike" over big business, multinationals and "Wall Street barons." - Greg Ip Investors are pouring dollars into exchange-traded funds that offer a dreamy combination of stock exposure and fat income payouts as high as 12%. But next year they could wake up to a hard reality-tax bills that are confusing or higher than expected. - Laura Saunders In a frustrating season for college graduates looking for entry-level jobs, some smaller cities, especially in the South, stand out for their brisk hiring, good salaries and affordability. Raleigh, N.C.; Austin, Texas; Baltimore; Atlanta; and Charlotte, N.C., rank as the top five most promising locations to find work for newly minted college graduates, according to a new study by payroll provider ADP. - Ray A. Smith and Sanvi Bangalore Australia's banking regulator has maintained existing home-lending rules, pointing to an uncertain outlook for interest rates and the economy. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority in its latest quarterly assessment of domestic and international economic conditions kept the serviceability buffer for would-be mortgage holders at 3%, noting that the level of overall risk to the financial system remains high. - Alice Uribe Strongman Nicolás Maduro claimed an unlikely victory in Venezuela's presidential election Sunday, securing a third six-year term in a result that opposition leaders contested, saying the regime had likely falsified the vote count. Just after midnight Monday, six hours after polling stations were supposed to close, the regime-controlled National Electoral Council said that the 61-year-old leader would extend his 11-year rule into the next decade. - Kejal Vyas

