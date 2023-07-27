WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve voted Thursday to consider a proposal that would see large banks ordered to hold billions more in capital to guard against risks, despite some questions from key officials.

In a 4-2 vote, the Fed approved the sweeping package, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cautioned regulators must strike a "difficult balance" between ensuring appropriate safeguards without curtailing economic activity. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)