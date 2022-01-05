Fed bulks up diversity in bank board leadership

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday named
leadership for the boards of its 12 regional Fed banks that is
both majority female and majority people of color.
"In recent years, the Federal Reserve System has worked to
increase the overall diversity of the Reserve Bank and branch
boards of directors and continues to build on those efforts,"
the Fed said in a statement announcing the appointments, which
the Washington-based Board makes annually.
Of the 24 people named to chair and vice chair posts at the
12 regional banks for the coming year 13 are women and 13 are
people who identify as Black, Hispanic, or otherwise non-white,
according to a Reuters tally. Last year the group also included
13 women, but just 10 people of color.
The shift comes amid a broader remaking of the Fed bank
boards that, over the last several years, has increasingly begun
to look like America https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-diversity-analysis-idUKKBN2B1187.
To be clear, Fed bank boards do not set interest rates or
write monetary policy.
That's the job of the Fed Board in Washington and the
presidents of the 12 Fed banks. At the Board, all current six
members are white, and just two are women, though U.S. President
Joe Biden is currently considering nominations that would
dramatically shift that makeup. At the 12 Fed banks, half of
current presidents and acting presidents are white men.
But the role of the Fed bank boards of directors is
important: They share their experiences of the real economy with
policymakers, indirectly shaping policymaker views, and they
also pick new presidents, a process currently underway at two
Fed banks.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir; editing by
Jonathan Oatis)