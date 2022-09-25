Fed can avoid 'deep pain' in inflation fight, Bostic says

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve
President Raphael Bostic said on Sunday he still believes the
U.S. central bank can tame inflation without substantial job
losses given the economy's continued momentum.
"If you look over history ... there is a really good chance
that if we have job losses it will be smaller" than in past
slowdowns, Bostic said on CBS's "Face the Nation" program.
"Inflation is high. It is too high. And we need to do all we
can to make it come down," Bostic said of the Fed's plans to
continue with aggressive interest rate increases meant to slow
the economy, bring the demand for goods and services more in
line with supply, and lower inflation running at a four-decade
high.
How deep and enduring a slow down is needed - and the job
losses that might entail - remains a matter of debate, with Fed
officials continuing to argue that companies will be unlikely to
lay off workers that have been hard to hire during the COVID-19
pandemic.
Citing continued strong growth in payroll jobs, Bostic said
there is "a lot of positive momentum. ... There is some ability
for the economy to absorb our actions and slow in a relatively
orderly way."
Bostic also said, "We need to have a slowdown. ... We are
going to do all that we can at the Federal Reserve to avoid
deep, deep pain."
Bostic spoke after a volatile week in global financial
markets.
The Fed on Wednesday approved its third consecutive
three-quarter point interest rate increase and issued
projections that showed rates rising higher, and staying there
longer, than investors had anticipated.
Along with similar moves by a host of other central banks,
the news triggered a sharp sell-off in equity markets and
warnings that with so many monetary officials tightening policy
at once the risks of global recession were rising.
Other cracks appeared.
Japan, its import prices and therefore local inflation
buffeted by a rising dollar, intervened for the first time in
nearly a quarter century to strengthen the yen.
The United Kingdom proposed tax cuts seemed to put fiscal
policy at odds with efforts by the Bank of England to tame
inflation with interest rate increases. The pound fell about
3.5% against the dollar to its lowest level since 1985.
Despite the global concerns, Fed chair Jerome Powell said
the central bank would keep its focus on U.S. inflation and
would need to see a convincing drop in the pace of price
increases "over coming months" to change its outlook.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)