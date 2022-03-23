Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed can raise interest rates and begin to reduce balance sheet at same time - Mester

03/23/2022 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester gives her keynote address at the 2014 Financial Stability Conference in Washington

(Reuters) - There is no barrier to the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest rates and beginning to reduce its balance sheet at the same policy meeting, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday.

"I think given the situation we're in and the communications that Chair Powell has already made about the balance sheet process, I don't have concerns that that would be destabilizing and I think that we have to recognize inflation is very elevated," Mester said in a call with reporters. "We have to do what we can with both our policy tools to get inflation under control."

Mester also repeated comments made on Tuesday that she favors frontloading interest rate rises in the first half of this year and sees some half percentage point hikes.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.30% 0.74846 Delayed Quote.1.86%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.50% 1.32017 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.22% 0.79637 Delayed Quote.0.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.43% 1.09828 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.45% 0.013078 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.04% 0.6959 Delayed Quote.0.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10aU.S. oil firms output to accelerate, expect strong year-end prices - Fed Survey
RE
11:10aTaliban orders girls' high schools to remain closed, leaving students in tears
RE
11:10aTaliban orders girls' high schools to remain closed, leaving students in tears
RE
11:10aTaliban orders girls' high schools to remain closed, leaving students in tears
RE
11:07aDemocrats defend U.S. Supreme Court nominee Jackson from Republican attacks
RE
11:04aUS, UK, Canada export credit agencies halt support to Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
RE
11:03aCanada plan to hike oil exports will not compromise climate goals -source
RE
11:01aFACTBOX-TAX CUTS AND SOARING INFLATION : Sunak's mini UK budget
RE
11:00aEthiopian Airlines CEO resigns over health issues
RE
11:00aUS lawmakers push for global food aid funding as UN warns of famine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive - Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare fo..
2As sanctions bite Russia, fertilizer shortage imperils world food suppl..
3Options mavens see stock rebound as chance to pick up downside protecti..
4Cannabis producer Cresco nears $2 bln purchase of Columbia Care - sourc..
5Tencent posts slowest-ever sales rise; regulation impact set to ease

HOT NEWS