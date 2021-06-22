Fed chairman's testimony shows Biden's economic plan working -White House

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - Congressional testimony from
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday shows
that President Joe Biden's economic plan is working, a White
House official said.
"As you know, we do not comment on the Fed's monetary policy
decisions," the official said. "But their updated forecasts last
week reaffirm that President Biden's economic plan is working
and that America is on the move again, and Chairman Powell
reiterated this today in his congressional testimony."
Powell told U.S. lawmakers the U.S. central bank was
sticking to its intent to encourage a "broad and inclusive"
recovery of the job market, and not to raise interest rates too
quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.
White House officials kept a close watch on the testimony,
along with U.S. markets, with Republicans arguing loudly that
Biden's economic plans are to blame for recent price increases.
But the Fed chairman, whose term ends in February, said the
recent high inflation readings reflect rising demand for goods
and services and supply chain bottlenecks, echoing similar
remarks by administration officials.
Biden must decide in coming months whether to renominate
Powell for another term as the nation's top central banker.
White House officials declined to comment on that process.
Powell's recent comments have pleased White House officials,
who say the Fed's two-percentage point jump in its economic
forecast for 2021 - from 5% to 7% - provides clear evidence that
the president's approach is paying off. That would be the
fastest economic expansion since 1984.
The Fed was also forecasting unemployment of 4.5%, down a
full two percentage points from its forecast a year ago, the
White House official said.
“That’s the story of President Biden’s presidency after just
five months in office: economic growth is up, unemployment is
down, and America is roaring back thanks to the President’s
leadership.”
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Dan
Grebler)