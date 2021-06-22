Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed chairman's testimony shows Biden's economic plan working -White House

06/22/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - Congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday shows that President Joe Biden's economic plan is working, a White House official said.

"As you know, we do not comment on the Fed's monetary policy decisions," the official said. "But their updated forecasts last week reaffirm that President Biden's economic plan is working and that America is on the move again, and Chairman Powell reiterated this today in his congressional testimony."

Powell told U.S. lawmakers the U.S. central bank was sticking to its intent to encourage a "broad and inclusive" recovery of the job market, and not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.

White House officials kept a close watch on the testimony, along with U.S. markets, with Republicans arguing loudly that Biden's economic plans are to blame for recent price increases.

But the Fed chairman, whose term ends in February, said the recent high inflation readings reflect rising demand for goods and services and supply chain bottlenecks, echoing similar remarks by administration officials.

Biden must decide in coming months whether to renominate Powell for another term as the nation's top central banker. White House officials declined to comment on that process.

Powell's recent comments have pleased White House officials, who say the Fed's two-percentage point jump in its economic forecast for 2021 - from 5% to 7% - provides clear evidence that the president's approach is paying off. That would be the fastest economic expansion since 1984.

The Fed was also forecasting unemployment of 4.5%, down a full two percentage points from its forecast a year ago, the White House official said.

“That’s the story of President Biden’s presidency after just five months in office: economic growth is up, unemployment is down, and America is roaring back thanks to the President’s leadership.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pImf says has secured sufficient financing pledges to allow the fund to provide comprehensive debt relief to sudan. - statement
RE
05:53pExclusive-U.S. opens $500 million fund for relatives of Boeing 737 MAX victims
RE
05:50pFed chairman's testimony shows Biden's economic plan working -White House
RE
05:49pMexican utility CFE's $16 bln investment plan faces risks -Moody's
RE
05:49pMoody's says mexican state utility cfe's liquidity could be hurt more this year, since it will take 12 to 24 months to recover increase in costs through client tariffs after february texas winter storms
RE
05:49pFed will not raise rates on inflation fears alone, Powell says
RE
05:41pMoody's says mexican utility cfe's investment plan of 326.5 billion pesos thru 2026 faces financial and execution risks
RE
05:40pU.S. Fed bank stress tests pave way for stock buyback, dividend bonanza
RE
05:40pU.S. Fed bank stress tests pave way for stock buyback, dividend bonanza
RE
05:38pMoody's says lack of clear mexican government and cfe policies on renewable energy, emissions reductions could lead to reduced access to debt markets for cfe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Bitcoin rallies after dropping below $30,000..
3TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
4SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Even after Biden tax hike, U.S. firms would pay less than foreign rivals
5Fed will not raise rates on inflation fears alone, Powell says

HOT NEWS