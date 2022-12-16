Fed could hold rates at peak into 2024, Daly signals

Dec 16 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President Mary Daly on Friday said it's a "reasonable" to think
that once the Fed policy rate gets to its peak, it will stay
there for nearly a year, and added she's prepared to keep it
there longer if needed.
"Everybody has rates holding for '23," Daly said in a
virtual event at the American Enterprise Institute, referring to
interest-rate projections from all 19 Fed policymakers published
earlier this week, when they also signaled they will likely need
to lift the policy rate to 5.1% in coming months. Markets
currently are pricing in rate cuts in the second half of 2023.
Over the past several rate hiking cycles, the Fed has kept
interest rates on hold for 11 months on average.
"I think 11 months is a starting point, is a reasonable
starting point. But I'm prepared to do more if more is
required," she said, adding that it will be the data that
determines exactly how long the Fed will keep rates restrictive.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)