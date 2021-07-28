Fed establishes standing repo facilities to support money markets

July 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced on
Wednesday it will establish separate domestic and international
standing repo facilities to backstop money markets during times
of stress.
The domestic standing repo facility, or SRF, will conduct
daily overnight repo operations against Treasury securities,
agency debt securities and agency mortgage-backed securities.
Through the facility for foreign and international monetary
authorities, known as the FIMA repo facility, the U.S. central
bank will enter into overnight repo agreements as needed with
foreign official institutions against their holdings of Treasury
securities held at the New York Fed.
"These facilities will serve as backstops in money markets
to support the effective implementation of monetary policy and
smooth market functioning," the Fed said in a statement after
the end of its latest two-day policy meeting.
Fed officials held detailed discussions at their June 15-16
policy meeting about how these programs might be designed,
according to minutes from that meeting.
The Fed began intervening in money markets in September of
2019 when reserves in the banking system fell too low, leading
to a spike in short-term borrowing rates. The central bank also
increased its repo offerings in March of 2020 after the
coronavirus pandemic led to a rush for cash.
Setting up permanent repo facilities may lessen the need for
the Fed to be reactive when markets are disrupted and could help
to keep short-term rates within the central bank's target range.
The domestic standing repo facility will initially be open
to primary dealers, a list of two dozen financial institutions
that are trading counterparties with the New York Fed. It will
later be expanded over time to include additional depository
institutions, the Fed said in its statement https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/opolicy/operating_policy_210728.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte
Editing by Chris Reese and Paul Simao)