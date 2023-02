The U.S. central bank released minutes of its most recent meeting, Jan. 31 - Feb. 1, showing most policymakers agreed more rate hikes will be needed.

After the release the contracts continued to price in a top Fed policy rate in the 5.25%-5.5% range by June, similar to pricing before the release.

The current target range is 4.5%-4.75%.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Chris Reese)