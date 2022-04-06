Fed 'generally agreed' to phased-in $95 bln monthly balance sheet runoff, minutes show

April 6 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials "generally
agreed" last month to trim $60 billion per month from the U.S.
central bank's Treasury holdings and $35 billion from its
holdings of mortgage-backed securities, with the amounts phased
in over a period of three months "or modestly longer," according
to minutes of the March 15-16 policy meeting.
Participants also "generally agreed" that after the balance
sheet runoff was "well underway" it would be appropriate to
consider outright sales of MBS, according to the minutes, which
were released on Wednesday.
No final decision was made, the minutes said, but officials
made "substantial progress" and could "begin the process of
reducing the size of the balance sheet as early as after the
conclusion" of the May 3-4 policy meeting.
