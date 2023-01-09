Fed has 'difficult' call to avoid overdoing rates shock, Romer says

NEW ORLEANS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's
effort to shock the economy back to lower inflation is in its
early days, making it tough for the U.S. central bank to avoid
overdoing it with higher-than-needed interest rates, a top
economic adviser in the Obama White House said after a fresh
review of Fed policy since World War Two.
The Fed has raised its target policy rate by more than 4
percentage points in the last year, and "we are just now
entering the window where the effects might start to be
noticed," Christina Romer, an economics professor at the
University of California, Berkeley, and chair of the White
House's Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) from 2009 to 2010,
told a national gathering of economists late on Saturday.
"Because of the lags involved, policymakers are going to
face a very difficult decision about when to stop rate increases
or reverse course," Romer said in a keynote address to the
American Economic Association's annual meeting in New Orleans.
"Policymakers are going to need to dial back before the
problem is completely solved if they want to get inflation down
without causing more pain than necessary," she said.
Fed officials have acknowledged it will be tricky to judge
how high to raise rates and how long to keep them elevated, and
have scaled back the pace of rate hikes to try to avoid a
mistake.
Minutes of the most recent Fed policy meeting in December
showed central bankers struggling with the risks, while
economists see a high probability that the rate increases will
lead to a U.S. recession in the coming year.
POLICY SHOCK
Romer, outgoing president of the AEA, is an expert on the
causes and recovery of the Great Depression of the 1930s and
argued as CEA chair for a much larger fiscal response to the
2007-2009 recession than was approved. She collaborated with
Berkeley economist David Romer, her husband, to mine Fed meeting
transcripts and minutes dating back to the 1940s for the review
of U.S. central bank policy.
They identified 10 instances when the Fed tried purposefully
to change the path of economic growth, in all but one case to
try to lower inflation it felt was too high.
Since transcripts are only available through 2016, they
relied on minutes alone in more recent years and concluded that
the current tightening cycle counts as an 11th monetary policy
"shock."
Those events contrast with other Fed rate decisions meant to
respond to developments likely to affect real economic activity,
such as the collapse of the housing market and the onset of
recession in 2007. Isolating the shocks, Romer said, allows a
more accurate estimate of how Fed rate increases influence
economic output and employment, and over what time frame.
As interest rates rise, she found, overall output begins to
slow about six months after the start of the policy shock, and
after nine quarters was 4.5% below where it otherwise would have
been. The unemployment rate starts rising after about five
months and goes up by an average of 1.6 percentage points after
27 months, with the impact fading after five years.
The Fed began raising rates last March but sped up the pace
of rate hikes in June to one comparable with the rapid
tightening former Fed Chair Paul Volcker used in the late 1970s
and early 1980s. The central bank's policy rate now stands in
the 4.25%-4.50% range and officials are widely expected to lift
it by another quarter of a percentage point at their Jan.
31-Feb. 1 meeting, with an eye to pushing it above 5% in the
months ahead.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider;
Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)