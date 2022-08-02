Fed has more work to do, inflation not even peaked yet - Mester

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve has more work to do on interest rate rises as inflation has not even peaked yet, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday.

"We have more work to do because we have not seen that turn in inflation," Mester said in an interview with the Washington Post. "It's got to be a sustained several months of evidence that inflation has first peaked -- we haven't even seen that yet -- and that it's moving down."

