  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Fed has tools, knowhow to bring down inflation: Daly

10/04/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
Oct 4 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank has the tools and the knowledge to bring down high inflation, and will use them to do so.

The Fed will try to take the "easiest path" it can find to bring down inflation and limit the pain of economic slowing to regular Americans, Daly said at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York City. But, she said, there is "a lot" of room for Fed tools to reduce demand and ease price pressures, and the American public trusts the Fed to restore balance to the economy. (Reporting by Ann Saphir and Michael S. Derby)


© Reuters 2022
