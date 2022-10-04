Fed has tools, knowhow to bring down inflation: Daly

Oct 4 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President Mary Daly on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank has
the tools and the knowledge to bring down high inflation, and
will use them to do so.
The Fed will try to take the "easiest path" it can find to
bring down inflation and limit the pain of economic slowing to
regular Americans, Daly said at a Council on Foreign Relations
event in New York City. But, she said, there is "a lot" of room
for Fed tools to reduce demand and ease price pressures, and the
American public trusts the Fed to restore balance to the
economy.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Michael S. Derby)