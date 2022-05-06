Fed hawks Waller, Bullard push back on 'behind the curve' view

May 6 (Reuters) - Two of the Federal Reserve's most
outspoken policy hawks on Friday pushed back on the view that
the U.S. central bank missed the boat on the fight against high
inflation, citing a tightening of financial conditions that
began well before the Fed began raising interest rates in March.
"How far behind the curve could we have possibly been in
terms of time if, using forward guidance, one views rate hikes
effectively beginning in September 2021?" Fed Governor
Christopher Waller said, noting that yields on the two-year
Treasury note rose last fall as the Fed began to signal the end
of its super-easy policy.
The move reflected the equivalent of two Fed rate hikes
through December, he said.
Speaking at the same Stanford University conference, titled
"How monetary policy got behind the curve," St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard argued that the Fed is "not as far
behind the curve as you might have thought."
Earlier this week the Fed raised its policy rate to a range
of 0.75% to 1%. Critics say that is far too low to fight
inflation running at three times the Fed's 2% target.
Bullard said he agrees, calling inflation "far too high,"
and call for rates to rise "expeditiously," to perhaps 3.6%, to
bring inflation under control. But he noted that markets are
already pricing much of that increase in.
Traders of rate futures are currently pricing in a Fed funds
rate of 3% to 3.25% by year end.
"It's going in the right direction ... hopefully we'll be
able to get away from this behind-the-curve characterization
soon," Bullard said.
The two were among the first Fed policy makers last year to
call for a rapid removal of easy monetary policy and a quicker
start to raising interest rates.
Bullard, in fact, dissented on the Fed's March quarter-point
rate hike as too little.
But both joined their colleagues in approving the half-point
rate hike delivered this week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking
after the rate decision was announced, signaled further
increases ahead, including half-point rate hikes in both June
and July.
Waller used his talk Friday to trace how economic data first
seemed to ratify, then challenge, his own view from last spring:
that inflation would prove transitory as supply chains healed
and one-time fiscal stimulus faded, and that the labor market
was primed to roar back as COVID-19 receded.
Most of his colleagues shared in the first view; opinions
were more divided on the second. In the end, Waller said,
inflation proved to be much higher and more persistent than he
had thought.
At the same time he described the "punch in the gut" he felt
as two weaker-than-expected monthly jobs reports in August and
September seemed to undercut the thesis of labor market healing.
As it turned out, later data revisions showed the U.S. labor
market had been stronger than the real-time data suggested.
"If we knew then what we know now, I believe the (Fed) would
have accelerated tapering and raised rates sooner," Waller said.
"But no one knew, and that’s the nature of making monetary
policy in real time."
By early November, most policymakers had come around to the
view that high and rising inflation would not drop quickly
enough on its own, and business demand for workers was far
outpacing a slow-to-recover labor market supply.
"It was at this point ... that the FOMC pivoted," Waller
said. The Federal Open Market Committee, known as the FOMC, is
the Fed's policy-setting body.
The conference featured several former Fed policymakers and
economists who argued that the Fed had fallen so far behind the
curve that it would almost surely end up causing a recession as
it sought to catch up by raising rates faster.
Former Fed Vice Chair of Supervision Randal Quarles, who
says he was the Fed's most hawkish member until Waller joined
late last year, told the conference that in hindsight it's clear
"it would have been better to start raising rates last
September."
It wasn't a failure of nerve, or politics, or stupidity, he
said Friday. "It was a complicated situation with little
precedent, and people make mistakes."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen
Coates)