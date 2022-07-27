Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy

Fed hikes rates another 75 basis points

07/27/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday in an effort to cool the most intense breakout of inflation since the 1980s, with "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs still ahead despite evidence of a slowing economy.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee lifted the policy rate to a range of between 2.25% and 2.50% in a unanimous vote. Coming on top of a 75-basis-point hike last month, and smaller moves in May and March, the Fed has raised its policy rate by a total of 225 basis points this year to a level now that most Fed officials feel has a neutral economic impact, effectively marking the end of pandemic-era monetary stimulus. STORY:

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: The S&P 500 added to gains and was up 1.41%

BONDS: The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose 2.7685%; The yield on the two-year rose to 3.0568% after the Fed statement.FOREX: The dollar briefly went up but was last off 0.13%

COMMENTS:

JACK ABLIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND FOUNDING PARTNER, CRESSET CAPITAL

    "This was widely expected and encouraging that it was a unanimous decision. This does represent the most aggressive series of fed moves since Volcker."

    "Anything other than the outcome that told us would have been a negative surprise. Too little would've undermined confidence in the Fed and too much would have undermined confidence in the economy. It was well telegraphed and properly balanced against expectations."

    "They're still highly attentive to inflation risks. It should underscore their single-minded focus on inflation."

(Compiled by the U.S. Finance & Markets Breaking News team)


© Reuters 2022
