Fed loan officer survey finds tighter loan standards, reduced demand

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Banks imposed more stringent standards
on lending to businesses even as they saw weakened demand for
credit during the closing months of 2022, the Federal Reserve
said on Monday.
The Fed in its January Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on
Bank Lending Practices reported that respondents said tighter
lending standards and reduced borrowing desire took place for
commercial and industrial firms as well as commercial real
estate lending businesses.
On the household lending front, the survey found tighter
standards and reduced demand for credit card, auto and other
consumer loans.
