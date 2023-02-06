Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Fed loan officer survey finds tighter loan standards, reduced demand

02/06/2023 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Banks imposed more stringent standards on lending to businesses even as they saw weakened demand for credit during the closing months of 2022, the Federal Reserve said on Monday.

The Fed in its January Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices reported that respondents said tighter lending standards and reduced borrowing desire took place for commercial and industrial firms as well as commercial real estate lending businesses.

On the household lending front, the survey found tighter standards and reduced demand for credit card, auto and other consumer loans. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.54% 0.68805 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.20248 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.27% 0.7433 Delayed Quote.1.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.60% 1.07251 Delayed Quote.0.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.75% 0.012077 Delayed Quote.0.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.38% 0.63 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
Latest news "Economy"
03:11pCitadel gains in January leading early 2023 hedge fund industry returns
RE
03:06pWhite house's deese says europe and other allies have nothing to…
RE
03:02pWashington-german econ minister: we hope to reach understanding…
RE
03:00pCan Joe Biden recreate the U.S. economy he grew up with?
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.95% to Settle at $2.4570 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pU.S. Treasury secretary to visit GM JV battery plant in Tennessee
RE
02:58pWashington-german econ minister: french finance minister bruno l…
RE
02:40pBiden will insist that raising debt limit is not 'bargaining chip' -White House
RE
02:38pTurkey quake rescue teams comb through wreckage of Iskenderun hospital
RE
02:37pNew York police abused demonstrators at George Floyd protest, report finds
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped allianc..
2Analyst recommendations: Tesla, Hartford Financial, Pool Corporation...
3Rothschild : Concordia announces its intention to file a simplified ten..
4Hedge funds caught in bigger squeeze than 2021 meme stock frenzy - Gold..
5Cora Gold : Corporate Presentation Q1 2023

HOT NEWS