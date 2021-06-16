Fed makes technical adjustments to keep benchmark rate within target range

June 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday made
technical adjustments aimed at keeping its key overnight
benchmark interest rate from falling too low.
The Fed raised the interest rate it pays banks on reserves
held at the U.S. central bank at the end of its two-day policy
meeting. It also lifted the rate it pays on overnight reverse
repurchase agreements, a tool used to set a floor on short-term
interest rates.
The rate on reserves - known by the acronym IOER - will rise
by five basis points to 0.15%. The rate paid on reverse repo
operations, which gives financial firms a place to temporarily
park cash in exchange for a return, will increase to 0.05% from
zero.
Use of the reverse repo facility surged to new highs in
recent weeks as money market funds and other eligible firms
struggle to find places to invest their excess cash.
Firms parked a record $583.9 billion in cash with
the New York Fed overnight on Monday and stashed about $500
billion overnight with the Fed on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Short-term interest rates are drifting lower in part because
of the Fed’s $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, a surge in
bank reserves and a big drop in the federal government’s cash
stockpile as it doles out pandemic relief payments and tax
refunds.
The fed funds rate, which the central bank on Wednesday kept
in a target range of 0-0.25%, briefly dipped to 0.05% at the end
of May and has held steady at 0.06% since early
June.
