Fed may need to be more aggressive given strong household finances -Kashkari

05/19/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
May 19 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Thursday suggested that because household finances are in some cases in better shape than before the pandemic, the Fed may end up needing to raise rates further to bring inflation under control.

"Are these stronger balance sheets leading people to spend more, or be more confident, to just change their behavior, their spending patterns, and is that more sustainable - in which case maybe the Fed has to be even more aggressive," Kashkari told the Urban Institute. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)


