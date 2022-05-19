Fed may need to be more aggressive given strong household finances -Kashkari

May 19 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank
President Neel Kashkari on Thursday suggested that because
household finances are in some cases in better shape than before
the pandemic, the Fed may end up needing to raise rates further
to bring inflation under control.
"Are these stronger balance sheets leading people to spend
more, or be more confident, to just change their behavior, their
spending patterns, and is that more sustainable - in which case
maybe the Fed has to be even more aggressive," Kashkari told the
Urban Institute.
