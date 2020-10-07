Fed meeting minutes show policymakers split on applying new framework

Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers, having agreed
unanimously in August on a broad new approach to monetary
policy, were promptly divided in September over how to apply
their new principles in practice, according to minutes of the
Fed's policy meeting last month.
"Most participants supported providing more explicit
outcome-based forward guidance for the federal funds rate" to
flesh out the new framework, the minutes said.
However participants in the Federal Open Market Committee
deliberations also "discussed a range of issues associated with
providing greater clarity" about the Fed's plans, with a couple
wanting a strong promise to push inflation above 2%, several
arguing such promises did little to help the economy at this
juncture, and others arrayed around other choices, the minutes
said.
That scope of the debate reflects the uncertainty the U.S.
central bank is facing as it navigates a recession brought on by
the global coronavirus pandemic.
Some officials noted that "in future meetings it would be
appropriate" to be more specific about plans for further bond
purchases, currently being added at a pace of $120 billion a
month.
They also debated uncertainties around the path of the
economy, with "most" worried that federal fiscal spending might
not prove adequate to address the scale of the issues facing the
country.
The U.S. Federal Reserve last month signaled that interest
rates are likely to stay at zero through 2023, vowing to wait on
rate hikes until inflation reaches 2% and is set to rise
moderately above that level for a time.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned Tuesday that the outlook for
the U.S. economy is "highly uncertain," and that too little
policy support could lead to more household and business
insolvencies and "recessionary dynamics" where a weak recovery
feeds on itself.
Fed comments since then have showed a broad divide among
officials.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has said he expects
the U.S. economy to notch a near-full recovery from the
coronavirus recession by year's end.
On the other end of the spectrum is Boston Fed President
Eric Rosengren, who has warned that a second wave of Covid-19
this fall and winter could set the recovery back and create a
credit crunch.
With just a few weeks until Nov. 3 when Americans pick their
next president, which way the economy develops could spell a
very different policy environment for whoever wins at the ballot
box.
The Fed's September decision drew two dissents. Dallas Fed
President Robert Kaplan thought it tied the Fed's hands
unnecessarily. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari wanted an
even higher bar for future rate hikes.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Dan Burns, Andrea Ricci
and Chizu Nomiyama)