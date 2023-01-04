Fed minutes may point to rate-hike endgame, new debate phase

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve ended
2022 with a firm promise at its December policy meeting that
interest rates would continue rising this year, but at a slower
pace and perhaps only by another three-quarters of a percentage
point.
That session's readout, due to be released at 2 p.m. EST
(1900 GMT) on Wednesday, may provide further insight into just
how the endgame of the current tightening cycle will play out,
and how deeply U.S. central bank officials are beginning to
weigh risks to economic growth against their top-of-mind concern
about inflation.
New data released on Wednesday gave little sense that the
U.S. job market is beginning to slow in the manner Fed officials
hope will allow inflation to ease without a major loss of
employment. The number of job openings changed little in
November, and remained high in relation to the number of
jobseekers - a data point Fed Chair Jerome Powell has emphasized
as a signal of continued rapid wage increases that could fuel
future inflation.
The Labor Department's employment report for December is
due to be released on Friday, with the latest consumer inflation
data coming next week, both important benchmarks as the Fed
plots its next policy move.
The overall tone of the upcoming minutes is likely to show
inflation continued to have top billing among policymakers at
their Dec. 13-14 meeting. The pace of price increases has been
slowing for several months, but as of November the Fed's
preferred inflation gauge - the personal consumption
expenditures price index - was still rising at a 5.5% annual
rate, more than twice the Fed's 2% target.
In an essay published on Wednesday, Minneapolis Fed
President Neel Kashkari said he felt interest rates would need
to rise slightly higher than the bulk of his colleagues
anticipate, and move up even more if inflation does not slow as
expected.
"It will be appropriate to continue to raise rates at
least at the next few meetings until we are confident inflation
has peaked," wrote Kashkari, who said he sees a potential
stopping point for the federal funds rate at around 5.4% this
year, versus the 5.1% median projected for 2023 by all 19 Fed
officials. "Any sign of slow progress that keeps inflation
elevated for longer will warrant, in my view, taking the policy
rate potentially much higher."
At the December meeting the Fed raised the target
federal funds rate by half a percentage point to a range between
4.25% and 4.50%.
COGNIZANT OF RISKS
If there was a rough unanimity about the coming year,
the projections for 2024 diverge dramatically, with one Fed
official seeing the policy rate continuing at 5.625%, one seeing
it slashed to 3.125%, and no more than seven officials in
agreement on any particular rate in an economy that still may be
flirting with or muddling through a recession.
With its descriptions of different points of view and
the rough sizes of groups of policymakers offering them, the
minutes could show the Fed's internal deliberations entering a
new phase where risks to economic growth and employment are
given more standing, and a broader range of opinions expressed
about the tradeoffs needed to continue lowering inflation.
The Fed "seems united on getting policy above 5% but is
quite split on exit strategy; how long to hold and how deeply
and rapidly to ease on the other side," Derek Tang, economist at
LH Meyer, wrote on Tuesday.
The minutes could also help pin down how much sentiment
there is to ease the pace of upcoming rate increases to a
quarter of a percentage point as of the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting,
a way to balance the competing risks the Fed may face this year
if inflation continues easing and the economy continues to slow.
The Fed used three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point hikes for
much of 2022, but trimmed that to a half-percentage-point
increase in December and indicated it may slow the pace even
further.
Though Fed Chair Jerome Powell in December remained adamant
the central bank will do what it takes to control inflation, he
also said officials are cognizant of the risks of overdoing it -
something Fed staff also have begun to emphasize.
In the minutes for the Nov. 1-2 meeting, Fed staff put
roughly even odds on a recession in 2023, and new research late
last month warned that with the world's major central banks
raising rates simultaneously the combined impact may be greater
than anticipated as policy in one country influences bond
yields, currency values and trade patterns in another.
"It is especially challenging to estimate spillovers, and
there are concerns that policymakers may underestimate them. In
such a case, there is a risk of overtightening that central
banks need to be, and we believe are, cognizant of," Fed
economists Dario Caldara, Francesco Ferrante, and Albert
Queralto wrote.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider;
Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)